'Expected Better With Bat': Mandhana Lashes Out

Batters Bharati Fulmali (5) and Anuja Patil (0) failed to get off strike and wasted five deliveries of the last over, that led to the team’s defeat.
Skipper for the series, Smriti Mandhana, who scored a quickfire 58 from 39 balls, lashed out at the batters for not finishing the job. At the post match presentation ceremony, Mandhana said, “I’m really disappointed with how things unfolded in the last over. I expect the girls to put up a better show with the bat which wasn’t the case today.”
“It would have been better had I continued to bat and won the match myself."
She further said,” I expected the other batters to score remaining 25-30 runs, but that was not to be."
Post this humiliating loss, India doesn’t play international cricket for another two months, and Mandhana feels that the team will utilize this time to improve upon its weaknesses.
“After this series, we don’t play again for 1-2 months and everyone will be keen to work on their weaknesses. We definitely need to improve a lot in T20s so that we put up a better show in the format next time,” Mandhana stressed.
On the other hand, England skipper Heather Knight sounded mighty pleased with her team’s effort. But she reflected on one area that the team needs to work on – batting.
“It was a nail-biter, a brilliant game in the end. We kept it very simple and I’m delighted with the result. But I think we left 20 runs with the bat and that is one area we need to improve upon.”
"In the end it was good winning in the pressure situation and Cross bowled a great final over."
First Published: March 9, 2019, 3:18 PM IST