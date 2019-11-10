Experience of Playing T10 Gave Us a Realistic Chance to Win: Jonny Bairstow

Rain played havoc in Auckland as it forced the final T20I between New Zealand and England to be reduced to an 11-over a side contest. But once the contest rolled on, it proved to be nothing short of a thriller with both teams taking it down to the wire with a Super Over.
While most would have not liked the rain disruption, England’s Jonny Bairstow did not particularly mind it as it allowed him to get into the T10 mode, which eventually helped his side clinch the series. He smashed five sixes and two boundaries while scoring 47 off 18 deliveries.
"It was pretty imposing to try and chase down 150 [147]," Bairstow told Sky Sports.
"But a lot of the guys played in the T10 last year and said, 'look, we're not far off here - if we can within striking distance with the small boundaries, we've got a chance'."
"I don't feel like I've potentially scored as many as I wanted during the series," he added.
"So to contribute in a shortened game - obviously the pitch here is quite favourable for the batters [but] to get some runs was pleasing."
Unlike the World Cup final earlier in the year, the Super Over this time in Auckland however was less dramatic as England scored 17 and the hosts were able to muster up only 8.
"The shorter the game the harder the side can go," agreed New Zealand captain Tim Southee. "They just kept coming hard and it would have been nice to have one more run there somewhere but it wasn't to be."
"We don't want to keep this happening, I don't think," Bairstow said. "I don't think anyone wants to keep that going but it just shows how close the sides are and how close it's been throughout the series and it sets up what's going to be a fantastic Test series as well."
Although England captain Eoin Morgan believes that the close finish with the Super Over can only be good as it is another learning experience.
"I don't think both sides mind a bit of extra time or a Super Over," he said. "It makes for great entertainment.
"It's obviously brilliant to play in big-pressure situations, but we're glad we came out the other side of it.
"I'm surprised we got any sort of a game in today with the weather that was around, but it's always nice to play here. We chopped and changed a little bit, and the guys coming in did a really good job.
"The Black Caps played well again, bowled really well, and there was nothing between the sides for the 11-over game. And then, the Super Over - I thought the standout was Chris Jordan [who bowled England's over and conceded only eight], a guy who's extremely calm under pressure and delivers."
