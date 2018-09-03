Experience With Women’s Team Will Help, Says Newly Appointed Black Caps Coach Gary Stead

Loading...
Stead took over the role of head coach from Mike Hesson in August and has signed a two-year contract, which will see him stay at the helm of affairs through the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019 and the ICC World T20 2020 in Australia.
“The chance to have international experience was fantastic. It allows me to not completely go in cold into this role as well. Understanding the principles that go around an ICC event has been great,” Stead told New Zealand Herald. He was in charge of the New Zealand women’s cricket team which made it into the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2009. “We were lucky enough to get into the semi-final (of ICC events) four times and make it into three finals,” he added.
Speaking about how he plans to approach the same role now with the men’s team, Stead said, “I will have my own style, which I’m sure will be slightly different to Mike’s, but I’m acutely aware the Black Caps environment has been very positive. I’ve been lucky to have been part of it for short periods. It’s about me adapting to the culture and environment they have as it is the other way. It’s about working out my non-negotiables and values as well, and where they sit within the team.
“I’m well planned, I’ll be thorough on the organizational side of things and I think I’m relatively balanced in terms of my emotions and moods.
“I’ll try and take a situation for what it is without getting too up or down around things. At the end of the day, it’s a game of cricket, albeit at the very top level, and you have to make sure people are enjoying what they’re doing and are clear on the roles they’ve been asked to play,” he concluded.
Stead’s first international series with the team will start in late October, when the Black Caps travel to UAE to play an all-format series against Pakistan.
First Published: September 3, 2018, 12:39 PM IST