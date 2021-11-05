Experienced Players Including Myself Have Not Done Well: Kieron Pollard After West Indies Knocked Out of Semifinals Race

Kieron Pollard admitted that the experienced West Indies players have not done well in the ongoing T20 World Cup after the defending champions got knocked out of the semifinals race. West Indies suffered a clinical 20-run defeat against Sri Lanka in a crucial do-or-die match. Experienced Windies players like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne didn’t live up to the expectations.

Pollard feels that the defending champions were below par and admitted that the fielding was not up to the mark against Sri Lanka.

“I think we were below par. In a crucial match like this, you don’t want to see those things (for fielding). Our bowlers did okay, they got 189 but it was a very good batting track," Pollard said in the post-match presentation.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

“The way Sri Lanka played, they didn’t bat us out of the game but played very smartly. Only 3 sixes but 17 fours, so they didn’t give us chances. Ran a lot of twos."

The skipper also heaped praises on Shimron Hetmyer who scored unbeaten 80 runs and wants him to bat like that on a consistent level.

“Hetmyer batted brilliantly at the end, that’s what we know he can do as an individual. Come in early, knock the ball around and explode at the end. That’s what we want to see from him, a bit more consistency. Him and Pooran, we know we have these guys," Pollard added.

Also Read | T20 World Cup: Team is Moving in The Right Direction, Feels Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka

“I think cricket smarts is something that has plagued us. We have spoken time and time again especially from a batting perspective what we need to do as individuals and we have not done well."

Pollard further stated that a couple of young guys are knocking on the doors as the experienced players including him didn’t perform well.

“A couple of young guys are putting up their hands but the experienced guys, myself included, have not done well. We are not going to hide from the fact that it’s been disappointing for us. I’m sure all the guys are hurting in that dressing room. It’s something we didn’t see coming but we have to face reality," Pollard concluded.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here