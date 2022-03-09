Explained: Changes Made by MCC to Cricket Laws And How They Will Be Implemented

The age-old custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) made some notable changes to some of the existing rules of the game. As a part of its amendment of 2022 code, new set of laws were introduced of Wednesday.

As per the new laws, use of Saliva has been completely banned from now on. Implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, the rule has been made permanent and the if violated, it will be considered as an unfair mean to tamper with the ball.

At the same time, the much controversial stye of dismissal – Mankading – has been officially legalised and will be called as run out.

The club has made changes to 9 laws and the fresh rules will be implemented from October 1, 2022. Let’s have a look at those and try to understand who will they be followed during a game.

Law 1 – Replacement players

The introduction of Law 1.3 says that the replacements are now be treated as if they were the player they replaced on the field. They will receive the sanctions or dismissals which the player has done in that match.

Explanation: Earlier, the replaced players were treated as the fresh players who weren’t connected with the actions of the player he or she has replaced. Now if a player has taken a wicket before getting replaced, the dismissal will be added to the account of new player coming in at his place.

Law 18 – Batters returning when Caught

Law 18.11 has been changed; when a batter gets caught, the new batter will start at the striker’s end (unless it is the end of an over), even if the batters have had crossed before catch was taken.

Explanation: Earlier, the striker and the non-striker would run and change ends while ball is in the air. If the ends were changed before the striker was caught out, the new batter coming in would go to the non-striker’s end. But the new rule won’t allow that. The new man in will have take the strike, regardless; unless the delivery on which the dismissal occurred is the final ball of an over.

Law 20.4.2.12 – Dead ball

In recent times, the intruders have entered the ground on several occasions which hurt the continuity of the game and sometimes give an advantage to either side. The new law will allow the umpire to call it a dead ball when either side is disadvantaged by a person, animal or other object within the field of play.

Explanation: Earlier, it was considered fair if a run or boundary was conceded or a dismissal was affected just before an interference. As per the new rule, it will be adjudged a dead ball.

Law 21.4 – Bowler throwing towards striker’s end before delivery

If a bowler throws the ball in an attempt to run out the striker before entering their delivery stride, it will now be the Dead ball. Until now, it was considered a No-ball.

Explanation: If a bowler tries to run a batter out before entering the delivery stride, it will be considered a dead ball. It’s a very rare scenario as there is no point in attempting to affect a dismissal in this manner.

Law 22.1 – Judging a Wide

Law 22.1 has been amended to take away the unfair advantage from the batters. According to the new law, a ‘Wide’ will apply to where the batter is standing, where the striker has stood at any point since the bowler began their run up, and which would also have passed wide of the striker in a normal batting position.

Explanation: Batters nowadays improvise their stance to score runs and disturb the rhythm of the bowler. They could be seen moving sideways in their crease just before the ball is being bowled. Earlier, the decision on wide deliveries was made on the basis of where the batter ended up after changing his stance. As per the new law, the umpires will take into account where the batter has stood in the crease at any point after the bowler began his or her run-up. However, it remains to be seen if this also changes the way umpires call for wide when the striker attempt for reverse scoops or pull by changing their stance in the last minute.

Law 25.8 – Striker’s right to play the ball

It will allow the batter to hit the ball if it lands away from the pitch, however, he or she needs to ensure that some part of the bat or person remains within the pitch. If they venture beyond that, the umpire will call it a ‘Dead ball’. As a reward to the batter, any ball which would force them to leave the pitch will also be called ‘No ball’.

Explanation: Remember David Warner’s shot to Mohammed Hafeez in T20 World Cup 2022 that went for a boundary. The ball had slipped from the bowler’s hand and reached to the batter bouncing twice. Now a batter cannot venture outside the pitch to play such balls. It often happens that the ball slips out of a bowler’s hand. It the striker looks to play that ball, he or she must ensure that some part of the bat or person remain inside the pitch area. And if any delivery forces the batter to leave the pitch area and play the shot, it would be given a No ball.

Laws 27.4 and 28.6 – Unfair movement by the fielding side

If there is any unfair movement by the fielding side while the ball is being bowled, the batting side will be awarded with the 5 penalty runs. Earlier, it was referred to as the dead-ball and which turned into a disadvantageous for the batting side as the good shot or boundary got cancelled with that dead ball.

Explanation: Once the field is set, the fielder cannot change his or her position when the bowler starts the run up. Any such activity not only distracts the batter but it’s also considered as unfair. There have instances when batters didn’t notice the sudden changes. Earlier, the umpires use to signal dead ball in such scenario but as per the new law, 5 penalty runs would be awarded to the batting side.

Law 38.3 – Moving the running out of the non-striker

The act of running out batter at the non-striker’s end by the bowler while running up – often called as Mankading – has been moved from Law 41 - Unfair Play to Law 38 - Run-out.

Explanation: Well, this part is quite simple to understand. Who can forget the incident happened in IPL 2019 when Ashwin ‘Mankaded’ Jos Buttler. It sparked controversy as some called the act not in the spirit of the game. Putting an end to the speculations, the MCC has decided to call it ‘run out’ officially and will no longer be seen as unfair.

For information purpose, back in 1948, former India captain Vinoo Mankad ran out Australian wicketkeeper-batter Bill Brown at the non-striker’s end. Australian media called is ‘Mankading’ and hence, the term came into existence.

Law 41.3 – No saliva

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the MCC to ban saliva on the ball which help the bowlers to get swing, especially with the red ball. Now the club has claimed that its research says that applying saliva on the ball has little or no impact on the amount of swing the bowlers were getting. Thus, it’s been banned. In addition, using saliva will be treated the same way as any other unfair methods of changing the condition of the ball.

Explanation: Shining the ball is an important aspect from the bowler’s point of view but using saliva to do that is strictly prohibited now. Players can apply their sweat to shine the ball but not saliva. This decision also eliminates the chances of players chewing mints or gums to thicken the saliva to use that for the ball.

