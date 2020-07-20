EXPLAINER: With ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 Postponed, What it Means for The Ticket Holders

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) has deciding to postpone the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, what it means for the ticket holders of this year's edition. Here the ICC's explanation.
Why was the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 event postponed?
In response to the uncertainty around whether major sporting events with mass gatherings will be permitted in 2020 due to Covid-19, the International Cricket Council has postponed the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
This is a decision that benefits fans and increases the prospects of having passionate supporters of every competing team, from around Australia and internationally, able to participate by attending matches.
Why have dates not been announced for the postponed event?
Due to the uncertainty of when it will be safe to once again host major sporting events with full stadiums, the International Cricket Council is continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 before making a final decision.
When will dates for the new event be announced?
Information on the new dates will be sent direct to ticket holders once confirmed. At this stage, there is no confirmation of when the new dates for the event will be announced however to keep up to date with the latest information, we recommend registering your details here.
What does this mean for tickets already purchased?
Ticket holders are welcome to retain their tickets, noting: If Australia hosts in 2021, tickets will remain valid for fans who have already bought and will be automatically updated to reflect the new dates. If Australia hosts in 2022, for tickets already bought a full refund will be processed automatically
Can I retain my tickets until a date has been confirmed for the event?
Yes, absolutely. Tickets can be retained until a decision has been made on new dates for the event. Once a decision on new dates has been made, the following applies to ticket holders: If Australia hosts in 2021, tickets will remain valid for fans who have already bought and will be automatically updated to reflect the new dates. If Australia hosts in 2022, for tickets already bought a full refund will be processed automatically. Refund requests can be made up until 15 December 2020.
Am I entitled to a refund?
Yes. Tickets that were purchased for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 are entitled to a full refund.
Once a request for a refund is made, the seats will no longer be available to you if the event goes ahead in 2021. You will be required to purchase new tickets which will be subject to availability. You can request a refund by submitting an online ticket refund form.
When do I have to request a refund by?
If you purchased tickets before the postponement announcement on 21 July 2020, the last day you may request a refund is 15 December 2020.
When will I receive my refund?
Refunds will be processed within 30 days after they have been submitted online.
Am I entitled to compensation for related travel and accommodation costs?
No. We are unable to compensate any travel or costs associated with your attendance of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020.
Can I purchase tickets for the new event?
Not yet. Tickets for the event in Australia will go off sale until timing of the event has been confirmed. New ticketing information will then be provided to all registered fans.
What do I do if I purchased a Hospitality package?
If you purchased an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 Hospitality package your package is valid for the 2021 fixture.
In the event you are unable to attend the revised dates, please contact the T20WC Hospitality team at bookings@t20worldcuphospitality.com or +61 2 9266 4820 in order to request a refund.
What do I do if I purchased a Travel package?
You will need to liaise directly with the Official Travel Agent you purchased your tickets through.
EXPLAINER: With ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 Postponed, What it Means for The Ticket Holders
With the International Cricket Council (ICC) has deciding to postpone the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, what it means for the ticket holders of this year's edition. Here the ICC's explanation.
