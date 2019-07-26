'Extraordinary' - Twitter Reflects on Ireland's Astonishing Collapse at Lord's

In an extraordinary turn of events, chasing just 182 to win their maiden Test, Ireland were stunned by the English seamers in the morning of Day 3 at Lord’s Cricket Ground and succumbed to a massive 143-run loss against the hosts in the lone Test.
Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad ran through the Irish batting line-up in their first spells, claiming 6 for 17 and 4 for 19 respectively.
As one can imagine, what was largely considered to be a decent chase, evoked huge reactions when the innings went awry – having been bowled out for just 38.
Uh oh. Didn’t see that coming. #ENGvIRE
Lowest total in first innings of match by a team that went on to win:45 Eng v Aus Sydney 1886/8763 Aus v Eng The Oval 188275 Eng v Aus Melbourne 1894/9576 Eng v SA Leeds 190785 Eng v Ire Lord's 2019— Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) July 26, 2019
Quite a Test match. Will remain in memory. Ireland had a sniff in all three of their Tests but ended up on losing side by quite a margin. Hard to digest this 38 all out. #ENGvsIRL— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) July 26, 2019
Extraordinary roller coaster ride for Ireland in the Test, beginning in ecstasy but finishing in acute agony— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 26, 2019
Ireland fought. Ireland faltered. Test cricket can be brutal. But they will learn. Tests against ENG & PAK would have taught them a lot. This is where the role of other teams is crucial. They need to support & play more Tests against IRE & AFG to help them grow. #ENGvIRE— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) July 26, 2019
Ireland: 38 ALL OUT!!- This is the lowest team score at Lord's- This is the fastest team innings at Lord's- Woakes' 6/17: His Test best figures- 7th lowest team total in Tests (all 10 wickets taken)- Lowest Test team score in 55 years#MakeStatsGreatAgain #ENGvIRE #IREvENG— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) July 26, 2019
To win by 143 runs after being bowled out for 85 before lunch on day one is a serious comeback from England. This Test has intensified questions about the batting but also serves as a reminder that England’s bowling in home conditions can get them out of serious trouble. #ENGvIRE— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 26, 2019
Third day's play in Lord's Tests usually dull but today 11wickets fallen, 38 runs scored in 95 balls. But seriously, is this the creme de la creme of red ball cricket?— Derek Pringle (@derekpringle) July 26, 2019
Feel v sorry for Ireland. Deserved more than that humiliation ultimately.— mike selvey (@selvecricket) July 26, 2019
