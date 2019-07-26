starts in
'Extraordinary' - Twitter Reflects on Ireland's Astonishing Collapse at Lord's

Cricketnext Staff |July 26, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
In an extraordinary turn of events, chasing just 182 to win their maiden Test, Ireland were stunned by the English seamers in the morning of Day 3 at Lord’s Cricket Ground and succumbed to a massive 143-run loss against the hosts in the lone Test.

Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad ran through the Irish batting line-up in their first spells, claiming 6 for 17 and 4 for 19 respectively.

As one can imagine, what was largely considered to be a decent chase, evoked huge reactions when the innings went awry – having been bowled out for just 38.

