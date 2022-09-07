EZ vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: East Zone vs North Zone, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for EZ vs NZ Duleep Trophy 2022, EZ vs NZ second quarter-final, September 8, Cricket Association Puducherry Stadium, Siechem, 9:30 am IST

EZ vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s EZ vs NZ Duleep Trophy 2022 second quarter-final between East Zone vs North Zone:
The second quarter-final match in the Duleep Trophy will witness the East Zone taking the field against the North Zone on Thursday, September 8, at the Cricket Association Puducherry Stadium. The match is slated to begin at 9:30 am IST.
North Zone has named a 15-member squad led by batter Mandeep Singh. The team has some bright youngsters in their ranks, who will be eager to put up a good display to hog the attention of the Indian selectors and scouts. India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull will open the batting with North Zone’s deputy skipper Dhruv Shorey. The experienced pace duo of Navdeep Saini and Siddharth Kaul will lead the bowling unit for the North zone.
Meanwhile, the East Zone has named former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary as the skipper of the side. Rajasthan Royals’ star Riyan Parag will be a vital cog of the East Zone side. They will be missing the services of two top players Abhimanyu Easwaran and Mukesh Kumar, who are away on India A tour of New Zealand.
Expect a thrilling encounter when two of the top zones clash against each other for a place in the semi-finals of the prestigious Duleep Trophy.
Ahead of the match between East Zone vs North Zone; here is everything you need to know:
EZ vs NZ Telecast
The Duleep Trophy 2022 match between East Zone and North Zone will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
EZ vs NZ Live Streaming
The Duleep Trophy 2022 match between East Zone and North Zone will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
EZ vs NZ Match Details
The EZ vs NZ match will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Stadium in Siechem on Thursday, September 8, at 9:30 am IST.
EZ vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Manoj Tiwary
Vice-Captain: Shahbaz Ahmed
Suggested Playing XI for EZ vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Abhishek Porel
Batsmen: Manoj Tiwary, Yash Dhull, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag
All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Qamran Iqbal, Pulkit Narang
Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Navdeep Saini, Siddarth Kaul
East Zone vs North Zone Possible Starting XI:
East Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Kumar Kushagra, Abhishek Porel (wk), Manoj Tiwary (c), Riyan Parag, Virat Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Nazim Siddiqui, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shantanu Mishra, Ishan Porel, Mukhtar Hussain
North Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Yash Dhull, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Mandeep Singh (c), Manan Vohra, Himanshu Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Qamran Iqbal, Pulkit Narang, Siddarth Kaul, Navdeep Saini, Vikas Mishra
