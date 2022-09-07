EZ vs NZ Duleep Trophy 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the Duleep Trophy match between East Zone and North Zone Live Coverage on Live TV Online

East Zone will take on North Zone in the all-important 2nd quarterfinal of the Duleep Trophy on September 8. North Zone will be led by Mandeep Singh. North Zone has some proven match-winners in their squad like Yash Dhull, Navdeep Saini, and Siddarth Kaul. All these players would want to make their mark in the match and impress the national selectors. Moreover, skipper Mandeep Singh will look to contribute heavily with the bat and lead from the front. On paper, North Zone are the favourites to win this match.

Meanwhile, East Zone will be led by veteran Manoj Tiwary. Star Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag will be the key player for East Zone. Team management will hope that Parag plays to his potential in the match against North Zone. Although East Zone will be missing prolific batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, they will be looking to give a tough fight to North Zone.

Ahead of the match between East Zone and North Zone, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Duleep Trophy match between East Zone and North Zone will be played?

The Duleep Trophy match between East Zone and North Zone will be played on September 8, Thursday.

Where will the Duleep Trophy match between East Zone and North Zone be played?

The Duleep Trophy match between East Zone and North Zone will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Stadium in Siechem.

What time will the Duleep Trophy match between East Zone and North Zone begin?

The Duleep Trophy match between East Zone and North Zone will begin at 9:30 am IST, on September 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Duleep Trophy match between East Zone and North Zone?

The Duleep Trophy match between East Zone and North Zone will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Duleep Trophy match between East Zone and North Zone?

The Duleep Trophy match between East Zone and North Zone will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

East Zone vs North Zone Possible Starting XI:

East Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Kumar Kushagra, Abhishek Porel (wk), Manoj Tiwary (c), Riyan Parag, Virat Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Nazim Siddiqui, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shantanu Mishra, Ishan Porel, Mukhtar Hussain

North Zone Predicted Line-up: Yash Dhull, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Mandeep Singh (c), Manan Vohra, Himanshu Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Qamran Iqbal, Pulkit Narang, Siddarth Kaul, Navdeep Saini, Vikas Mishra

