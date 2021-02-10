CRICKETNEXT

Facebook Found This England Team Picture 'Overtly Sexual'

In one of the bizarre incidents, social media giants Facebook banned a couple of advertisements posted by an English photographer, one of them had a team huddle picture of the England cricket team. The justification given by Facebook for blocking those ads: It found them overtly sexual.

In a report carried by BBC, Mike Hall found himself on the wrong side of Facebook's policies which objects to the promotion of 'adult' services on its platform.

Among other images which came under the scanner was a picture of a cow, a disco neon sign, a high-rise building and lots more. However, the ads were later reinstated with the Facebook apologising for the error.  The team huddle is from the fourth Test match between India and England in Southampton where one of English icons Sir Alastair Cook played his last match.

“When you’re running a small business, or any business where you’re trying to figure out what’s gone wrong,” Hall said. “You can’t have an arbitrary process with no-one to talk to. When I set up my account with Facebook I had to verify my business with them – but after that, it fell into an abyss,” Hall was quote as saying by the BBC.

