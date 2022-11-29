'Facing 135 kph After 155 kph Can be Deceiving': Arshdeep Singh on How Bowling With Umran Malik Benefits Him

Despite his little experience, Umran Malik has been fast-tracked into the Indian cricket team thanks to his express pace something which has been missing in their pace attack. Make no mistake, India still boast of a world-class pace attack but Malik brings with himself an ‘X-factor’ with the T20 World Cup in Australia a big proof how express fast bowlers can trouble batters with sheer pace.

After making his India debut during the Ireland T20I series earlier this year, Malik played in his first ODI recently on the ongoing tour of New Zealand and produced an impressive show to finish with two wickets.

Another pacer who has made waves this year is Arshdeep Singh and unlike Malik, he has gone through the mill to improve his skills and earn his India call-up. He was part of India’s U19 World Cup winning squad in 2018 and has been slogging it out in India’s domestic circuit while also gaining attention in IPL as well.

The two are quite different bowlers in terms of their strengths. Arshdeep relies on swing, change of pace and yorkers while Malik’s biggest asset is his pace.

Arshdeep teamed up with Malik during the 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Auckland and he enjoyed the experience of bowling together.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room is quite good. He likes to joke around as well," Arshdeep said of Malik while addressing media on Tuesday.

And he added how Malik sort of creates an advantage for him.

“As far as bowling is concerned, bowling with him is beneficial to me because batters can get deceived by pace when they have to face 135 kph after facing someone who is bowling around 155 kph. So we are enjoying bowling alongside and off the field too. Hopefully we will continue our partnership," he said.

The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday.

