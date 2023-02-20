CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Facing Aussies will be Drama': Fans Excited for India vs Australia Semifinal in Women's T20 WC 2023

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 23:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Richa Ghosh plays a shot against Australian women's team (File Photo)

After Indian women's cricket team reached the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2023, fans expected 'drama' against Australia

Indian women’s cricket team defeated Ireland by 5 runs courtesy of the DLS method to seal their place in the semifinals of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Monday.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side is set to take on Australia in their semifinal clash up next, and Indian fans were expecting plenty of drama, after the men’s side took a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against the Australian men’s team.

There’s always a special occasion when the Indian women’s cricket team take on Australian women, the two superpowers in women’s cricket always put up a show.

While Australia topped Group A with 4 wins from 4 games, India finished second in Group B, after earning six points from their 4 games.

Harmanpreet and Co suffered a narrow 11-run defeat against the Group B winners England but they bounced back to winning ways against Ireland, with Smriti Mandhana smashing her second consecutive fifty of the tournament, as she also became the leading run-scorer of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

Although the rivalry between Indian women and Australian women has a lot of history, fans were expecting a lot more drama after Rohit Sharma’s men outclassed Pat Cummins’ side in the past two Test matches.

Check how fans reacted:

The first semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup will take place on Thursday, February 23, while the second semifinal will be played on Friday.

The summit clash will take place on Sunday, February 26. India, England and Australia have reached the semis, but it remains to be seen who joins Australia in the final four from Group A, with South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka all in contention for a place in the knockouts.

