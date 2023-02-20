'Facing Aussies will be Drama': Fans Excited for India vs Australia Semifinal in Women's T20 WC 2023

Indian women’s cricket team defeated Ireland by 5 runs courtesy of the DLS method to seal their place in the semifinals of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Monday.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side is set to take on Australia in their semifinal clash up next, and Indian fans were expecting plenty of drama, after the men’s side took a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against the Australian men’s team.

There’s always a special occasion when the Indian women’s cricket team take on Australian women, the two superpowers in women’s cricket always put up a show.

While Australia topped Group A with 4 wins from 4 games, India finished second in Group B, after earning six points from their 4 games.

Harmanpreet and Co suffered a narrow 11-run defeat against the Group B winners England but they bounced back to winning ways against Ireland, with Smriti Mandhana smashing her second consecutive fifty of the tournament, as she also became the leading run-scorer of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

Although the rivalry between Indian women and Australian women has a lot of history, fans were expecting a lot more drama after Rohit Sharma’s men outclassed Pat Cummins’ side in the past two Test matches.

Check how fans reacted:

All the best girls for the Semi finals. Yes facing Aussies will be high drama, tension. But if one team that can beat them on a given day is us. Let’s hope that its in SF❤️ all the best to me (to fans too)! Thriller awaits! #T20WomensWorldCup #INDvsAUS— lakshmi Kanya (@lakshmikanya) February 20, 2023

Australia apne men’s team ka hisaab T20 World Cup mein barabar kar legi.But agar Australia ko koi rok sakti hai toh woh team India hi hai.— Apoorv Singh (@AddyappApoorv) February 20, 2023

It’s India vs Australia in Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals. Last time, they faced each other in the semifinals in 2017 CWC where Harman single handily knocked out Aussies. However, Australia won the title in 2020 after beating them in final.— CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) February 20, 2023

So it’s India Vs Australia in the Semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 The last time India faced Australia in a World Cup Semi-final game #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/mXUYuS81Or— Vivek._.M (@Viv666viV) February 20, 2023

All the best for the semifinal match team india #INDvIRE || #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/h65sr6eeeH— Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) February 20, 2023

The first semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup will take place on Thursday, February 23, while the second semifinal will be played on Friday.

The summit clash will take place on Sunday, February 26. India, England and Australia have reached the semis, but it remains to be seen who joins Australia in the final four from Group A, with South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka all in contention for a place in the knockouts.

