'Facing Babar Azam or Tailender Will be Same': Mohammad Amir's Sly Dig at Pakistan Captain

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir opened up on his duel with Pak skipper Babar Azam during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Amir gave a rather interesting reply when he was quizzed about the potential faceoff against Azam. The veteran pacer said that bowling to Babar would be similar to bowling a tailender batting at number 10.

Karachi Kings were scheduled to take on Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday, with Amir and Babar in opposite ranks during the second match of PSL 2023 at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Babar who was with Karachi Kings had earlier been traded to the Zalmi side before the start of the PSL.

ALSO READ| ‘Refrain From Asking Such Questions’: Umar Akmal Lashes at Journalist Over Frequent ‘TikTok’ Videos

Amid will be leading the pace attack of the Karachi-based side which is led by Imad Wasim. However, he spoke on ARY News’ show PSL Special and played down the individual battle against Babar.

“These kinds of matchups and player rivalries keep players on their toes. I personally like these sort of challenges because it keeps me focused. My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same," said the 30-year-old.

Babar also didn’t focus on his rivalry with Amir alone, saying that he sticks to his basics whenever facing any opponent.

“Competition is always good for the league. Not only Karachi, but every team has good quality local bowlers. That is why all foreigners play this league because it is a quality league. When I play against any quality bowler, I stick to my basics," said the Pakistani captain.

ALSO READ| WPL 2023 Schedule Announced: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants on March 4, Final on March 26

PSL 2023 kicked off on Monday, with Lahore Qalandars beating Multan Sultans by a solitary run. Ace Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan scored 75 runs to help his side to a total of 174/6.

In reply, Fakhar Zaman’s 66-run knock as well as Mirza Tahir Baig’s knocks helped them chase down the required total on the last ball itself.

Get the latest Cricket News here