'Fact is India Drop More Catches Than Pakistan': Aakash Chopra Criticises Indian Fielders

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra suggested that the Indian fielders have let the bowlers down in the last few matches which is a worrying sign for them ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Indian bowlers have come under the scanner after they failed to defend targets against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 and it followed with another heartbreak defeat against Australia in the first T20I while defending a 209-run target.

Chopra pointed out that the Indian bowlers created some genuine chances in recent times but the fielders were just not up to the mark and have dropped them to make the bowling looks worse.

“We have already spoken a lot about how weak our bowling is and how we are unable to defend totals. But the reality is that when the bowlers create some genuine chances, the fielders are unable to catch some of them. That makes the bowlers look even weaker,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“Out of every six catches that come our way, we are able to hold onto just four of them.”

The former cricketer-turned commentator further pointed out that India have the second worst record in terms of catching in recent times as even Pakistan have grabbed more catches than them.

“We say that Pakistan drop so many catches, but the fact is that we drop more catches than them. We have held onto just 75.8 percent of the catches that have come our way. Only Sri Lanka with 74.3 have a worse record than us,” Chopra said.

The 45-year-old said that India don’t have real gun fielders in the team anymore which they used to by giving examples of Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh,

“We no longer have real “gun” fielders in our team. Players like Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and even Ravindra Jadeja isn’t a part of this team. We no longer use the phrase “Wow! what a fielder” watching someone from our team field,” he added.



The Indian fielding standard has dropped a bit this year which has cost them some big matches including the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan and the first T20I against Australia.

