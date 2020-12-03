- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
India vs Australia: T20I Series Factbox - Virat Kohli's Team India Look Avenge ODI Loss
Factbox on the Twenty20 international series between Australia and India, which begins on Friday:
- Reuters
- Updated: December 3, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
Factbox on the Twenty20 international series between Australia and India, which begins on Friday:
FIXTURES (Start at 7.10 p.m. local, 0810 GMT)
Dec. 4 First T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra
Dec. 6 Second T20I Sydney Cricket Ground
Dec. 8 Third T20I Sydney Cricket Ground
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 2
Captain: Aaron Finch
Coach: Justin Langer
Top ranked batsman: Aaron Finch (3)
Top ranked bowler: Ashton Agar (3)
Squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
INDIA
World ranking: 3
Captain: Virat Kohli
Coach: Ravi Shastri
Top ranked batsman: KL Rahul (4)
Top ranked bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (11)
Squad: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan
T20I HEAD TO HEAD
Matches: 20
Australia wins: 8
India wins: 11
No result: 1
LAST THREE SERIES
2018-19 Australia beat India 2-0
2018-19 Series drawn 1-1
2017-18 Series drawn 1-1
Meanwhile, young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is in awe of the Indian team's "quality" spin attack and feels no amount of research work can prepare one for the on-field experience. The prodigiously talented Green made his international debut in the third ODI against India. Although Australia lost the fixture by 13 runs, the rookie gained crucial match experience in the middle.
"Jadeja is a beautiful bowler who knows exactly what he's trying to do: Spin some away from you and dart one back in. "You can do as much research and watch as much footage as you want to get an understanding how they bowl. But it's a different beast out in the middle. I will take a lot out of it," Green said, referring to Kuldeep Yadav and Co.
Australia skipper Aaron Finch handed Green the ball with the daunting task of bowling to the one of the best in world cricket -- Virat Kohli. The youngster impressed by twice beating Kohli with fast out-swingers. "Bowling to Virat you can just see there is a step up in how good of a cricketer they are," Green said.
