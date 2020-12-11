Factbox: Five Australian Players To Watch In The Test Series Against India

Five Australian players to watch in the test series against India, which begins in Adelaide on Dec. 17.

DAVID WARNER

Australia will be sweating on the fitness of their veteran opener, who will miss at least the first test after tearing an adductor muscle.

The lefthander was sorely missed when suspended for ball-tampering during India’s last tour Down Under in 2018/19.

His strong opening partnerships with Joe Burns were a big factor in Australia sweeping Pakistan and New Zealand in the last home summer.

MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE

Some Australians may still struggle with his surname but most are familiar with Labuschagne following his extraordinary feats in the last home summer when he smashed 896 runs across five tests.

The South Africa-born number three has a stratospheric average of 63.43 from his 14 tests and, along with Steve Smith, will be expected to hold the Australian innings together against a versatile Indian bowling attack.

MITCHELL STARC

Renowned for his express pace and searing yorkers, Starc will be desperate to make amends after a poor 2018/19 series against India when he was thoroughly outshone by their bowlers on home pitches.

The left-armer returned to top form last summer against Pakistan and New Zealand but has had a shaky start to the current season, being roughed up by India’s batsmen in the recent limited overs series.

Excused from the final T20s for personal reasons, Australia will be hoping Starc can fix his radar in time for Adelaide.

NATHAN LYON

Far and away Australia’s most prolific off-spinner, Lyon needs 10 wickets in the series to join the 400 club and is poised to play his 100th test in the last match at the Gabba.

With 21 victims, the 33-year-old was joint-highest wicket-taker with India paceman Jasprit Bumrah in the 2018/19 series and generally delivers for captain Tim Paine when called to break a stubborn partnership.

WILL PUCOVSKI

Pucovski, hailed as a once-in-a-generation talent by several Australian cricket luminaries, underlined his potential with double-hundreds in consecutive games for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield last month.

The 22-year-old top order batsman’s test debut is in doubt, however, as he recovers from concussion after being struck in the helmet by a bouncer in a tour match.

Apart from a long history of concussion problems, Pucovski has also struggled with mental health issues when on the cusp of international selection.

He says he will be ready to step up for Australia when called upon, but former players and pundits see a high risk in picking the right-hander.

