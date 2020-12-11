- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
Factbox: Five Indian Players To Watch In The Test Series Against Australia
Five Indian players to watch in the test series against Australia, which begins in Adelaide on Dec. 17:
- Reuters
- Updated: December 11, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
Five Indian players to watch in the test series against Australia, which begins in Adelaide on Dec. 17:
AJINKYA RAHANE
The right-hander has hit the ground running in Australia with an unbeaten 117 in the warm-up encounter with Australia A to boost his confidence before the four-test series.
Rahane’s leadership skills will also be tested when he takes charge after the first test with regular captain Virat Kohli set to return home for the birth of his first child.
CHETESHWAR PUJARA
Having missed the Indian Premier League after going unsold in the player auction this year, Pujara made light of his lack of game time since March with a 54 against Australia A.
The test specialist’s ability to grind down attacks could prove vital if India are to repeat their series victory Down Under in 2018-19, where the right-hander was Man of the Series with 521 runs.
JASPRIT BUMRAH
India’s pace spearhead had a torrid time in the opening two one-day internationals against Australia before finding form in the third game with a couple of wickets.
Having been rested for the Twenty20 international series against the hosts, India’s top test bowler will be fresh for the longest format and eager to build on his tally of 21 wickets in four games against Australia at an average of 17.
RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN
Ashwin created a flutter on social media by bowling with his cap on in a tour game and the veteran off-spinner is likely to be India’s frontline spinner against Australia.
The 34-year-old old is known for his bag of tricks, which include a well-disguised knuckle-ball, and is likely to be picked ahead of spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the last two T20I with concussion.
MAYANK AGARWAL
The stylish right-hander made an impressive debut in the 2018 Boxing Day test at Melbourne, scoring 76 and 42, and has since cemented his place as India’s preferred opener.
His two double centuries in 11 tests are testament to his impeccable temperament. He heads into the series having scored 424 runs from 11 IPL games for Kings XI Punjab.
See also: India must come together under Rahane when Kohli departs Australia
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
