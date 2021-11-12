Factbox: New Zealand vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Final

A Factbox on Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia.
When: November 14 (Sunday)
Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
NEW ZEALAND
Possible line-up: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Coach: Gary Stead
Team ranking: 4
Road to the final:
GROUP 2
#Lost to Pakistan by five wickets, Sharjah
#Beat India by eight wickets, Dubai
#Beat Scotland by 16 runs, Dubai
#Beat Namibia by 52 runs, Sharjah
#Beat Afghanistan by eight wickets, Abu Dhabi
Semi-final: Beat England by five wickets, Abu Dhabi
AUSTRALIA
Possible line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Coach: Justin Langer
Team ranking: 6
Road to the final
GROUP 1
#Beat South Africa by five wickets, Abu Dhabi
#Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets, Dubai
#Lost to England by eight wickets, Dubai
#Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets, Dubai
#Beat West Indies by eight wickets, Abu Dhabi
Semi-final: Beat Pakistan by five wickets, Dubai
