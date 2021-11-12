Factbox: New Zealand vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Final

A Factbox on Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia.

When: November 14 (Sunday)

Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

NEW ZEALAND

Possible line-up: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Coach: Gary Stead

Team ranking: 4

Road to the final:

GROUP 2

#Lost to Pakistan by five wickets, Sharjah

#Beat India by eight wickets, Dubai

#Beat Scotland by 16 runs, Dubai

#Beat Namibia by 52 runs, Sharjah

#Beat Afghanistan by eight wickets, Abu Dhabi

Semi-final: Beat England by five wickets, Abu Dhabi

AUSTRALIA

Possible line-up: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Coach: Justin Langer

Team ranking: 6

Road to the final

GROUP 1

#Beat South Africa by five wickets, Abu Dhabi

#Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets, Dubai

#Lost to England by eight wickets, Dubai

#Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets, Dubai

#Beat West Indies by eight wickets, Abu Dhabi

Semi-final: Beat Pakistan by five wickets, Dubai

