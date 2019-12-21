Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Pakistan lead by 99 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 15, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

17/1 (2.1)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 6, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

48/2 (7.5)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Faf du Plessis Admits Off-field Dramas Took Toll on South Africa

South African captain Faf du Plessis admitted on Friday that off-field dramas in South African cricket had taken a toll on him in the past six months.

AFP |December 21, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
Faf du Plessis Admits Off-field Dramas Took Toll on South Africa

South African captain Faf du Plessis admitted on Friday that off-field dramas in South African cricket had taken a toll on him in the past six months.

"There were a lot of challenges," said Du Plessis during the second full day of training before the first Test against England starting at Centurion on Thursday.

Controversies involving officials culminated in demands for the board of Cricket South Africa to resign, the suspension of the chief executive and the appointment of a new cricket-focused leadership.

Du Plessis said that although he had tried to keep the players separate from off-field issues, he personally had to get involved.

Reports have emerged of administrative issues affecting the players during a poor Cricket World Cup campaign in England earlier this year, which was followed by a disastrous tour of India, where South Africa lost all three Tests by wide margins.

The crisis in South African cricket came to a head when five journalists were banned three weeks ago, leading to major sponsors putting pressure on Cricket South Africa. "When things started unfolding, the way I saw it was that things needed to get real bad before it got better, so I'm happy that process unfolded to where we are today," said Du Plessis.

"The last six months have taken a lot more energy from me as a leader than I would normally require," he said. "But it is something I've thought was important and I couldn't not put energy into all the different areas that needed attention."

He said developments in the past two weeks, including the appointment of former captain Graeme Smith as interim director of cricket, followed by the appointment of Test legends Mark Boucher and Jacques Kallis as head coach and batting consultant, had led to a new mood of optimism.

Lack of preparation time

Du Plessis said the build-up to the World Test Championship series against England was far from ideal with minimal time to adjust to new leadership and the players having only played Twenty20 cricket in the past six weeks.

"We aren't as prepared as we would have liked to be as a Test team but what is more important is the things that have changed in the last two weeks," he said. "Cricketers in South Africa and also the public have got a lot of optimism about the team. Obviously we'll always get judged on our performances and only time will tell but for me it is really, really important that we focused on getting the right people in the right places."

Du Plessis said that with the team having lost a lot of experience among the players, the appointment of highly-experienced former players provided the best possible substitute.

"The biggest thing that has unfolded is the information we share. We are very inexperienced as a team in some departments. The best way to tackle that head-on is to talk to guys who have been there and done it. The last two days have been exceptional in terms of just hearing the conversations that have taken place."

New coach Boucher said the key challenge was to prepare as well as possible. "It's about getting the confidence back, to make sure we tick every single box possible so when we get into the Test match the guys feel they are ready for it."

Boucher said he believed South Africans responded well when they had their backs against the wall. "We've been through some tough times in this country but we're resilient. Sport can change very, very quickly. We've promised ourselves that what has happened in the past is not a burden for this team to carry. It's about a new challenge."

EnglandFaf du Plessismark boucherSouth Africa

Related stories

South Africa vs England | Temba Bavuma Ruled Out of First Test Due to Hip Injury
Cricketnext Staff | December 20, 2019, 8:01 PM IST

South Africa vs England | Temba Bavuma Ruled Out of First Test Due to Hip Injury

We Have Found a Gem in Rory Burns, He is Similar to Alastair Cook: Ben Stokes
Cricketnext Staff | December 11, 2019, 11:46 AM IST

We Have Found a Gem in Rory Burns, He is Similar to Alastair Cook: Ben Stokes

Time Away from International Cricket Has Been Liberating: Moeen Ali
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 11:01 AM IST

Time Away from International Cricket Has Been Liberating: Moeen Ali

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more