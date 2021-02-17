Faf du Plessis Calls Time on Test Career: Here is How Twitter Reacted The 36-year-old played in 69 Tests for his country scoring over 4000 runs. He played his debut match in 2021 against Australia in Adelaide, while his last came against Pakistan in Rawalpindi last month.

South Africa's former captain and ace cricketer Faf du Plessis has called time on his Test career. Du Plessis was a master batsman who made a century on debut against Australia in 2012. Menwhile the Twitter was abuzz as his fans came out and paid tributes this legend.

Congrats on a lovely Test career and more power to you in the future. Go well @faf1307 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 17, 2021

Well done @faf1307 , you will be missed by those who played with and against you. — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) February 17, 2021

Well played @faf1307. Another top player says goodbye to the South African test team. Opens up an opportunity, yes, but will be difficult to fill. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 17, 2021

Faf du Plessis announces retirement from Test cricket. Still remember his hundred on Test debut v Australia at Adelaide Oval in 2012 in the 4th innings. Denied Australia a win in that Test & exhibited tremendous mental strength. By far his best knock. Fighter. @faf1307 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 17, 2021

The 36-year-old played in 69 Tests for his country scoring over 4000 runs. He played his debut match in 2021 against Australia in Adelaide, while his last came against Pakistan in Rawalpindi last month. Apart from that, he hit 10 tons in his career at an average of 40, with 199 being his highest score, that came against Sri Lanka in Decmeber 2020.