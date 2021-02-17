CRICKETNEXT

Faf du Plessis Calls Time on Test Career: Here is How Twitter Reacted

The 36-year-old played in 69 Tests for his country scoring over 4000 runs. He played his debut match in 2021 against Australia in Adelaide, while his last came against Pakistan in Rawalpindi last month.

South Africa's former captain and ace cricketer Faf du Plessis has called time on his Test career. Du Plessis was a master batsman who made a century on debut against Australia in 2012. Menwhile the Twitter was abuzz as his fans came out and paid tributes this legend.

The 36-year-old played in 69 Tests for his country scoring over 4000 runs. He played his debut match in 2021 against Australia in Adelaide, while his last came against Pakistan in Rawalpindi last month. Apart from that, he hit 10 tons in his career at an average of 40, with 199 being his highest score, that came against Sri Lanka in Decmeber 2020.

