Faf Du Plessis Denies Retirement After Innings Defeat to England
However, he said his Test career could come to an end later this year after the fourth Test against England, starting at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday, and a two-Test tour of the West Indies in July and August.
Faf Du Plessis Denies Retirement After Innings Defeat to England
However, he said his Test career could come to an end later this year after the fourth Test against England, starting at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday, and a two-Test tour of the West Indies in July and August.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
IND v NZAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
ENG v SAJohannesburg
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
BAN v PAKLahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings