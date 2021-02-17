Faf du Plessis' Departure Will Leave Big Gap in Test Team: Graeme Smith Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has called time on his Test match career.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has called time on his Test match career. The 36-year-old played in 69 Tests for his country scoring over 4000 runs. He played his debut match in 2021 against Australia in Adelaide, while his last came against Pakistan in Rawalpindi last month. Apart from that, he hit 10 tons in his career at an average of 40, with 199 being his highest score, that came against Sri Lanka in Decmeber 2020.

Meanwhile his former captain and the current Cricket South Africa Boss Graeme Smith couldn't help but emphasise on the kind of void Du Plessis will be leaving in the current setup.

"Faf has been a prolific Test cricketer for the Proteas for a number of years now and to lose him in this format is going to leave another big gap in the team. His commitment to the team has always been undoubtable and his transparency with Cricket South Africa about his plans has always been appreciated and we respect his decision, knowing he would not have come by it easily," said Smith in an official release.

"I would like to thank Faf on behalf of CSA for his years of service and dedication to the Proteas' Test team and we look forward to engaging further with him on how he can continue contributing to the team in a meaningful way," he added.