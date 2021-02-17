CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Faf du Plessis' Departure Will Leave Big Gap in Test Team: Graeme Smith

Faf du Plessis' Departure Will Leave Big Gap in Test Team: Graeme Smith

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has called time on his Test match career.

Faf du Plessis' Departure Will Leave Big Gap in Test Team: Graeme Smith

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has called time on his Test match career. The 36-year-old played in 69 Tests for his country scoring over 4000 runs. He played his debut match in 2021 against Australia in Adelaide, while his last came against Pakistan in Rawalpindi last month. Apart from that, he hit 10 tons in his career at an average of 40, with 199 being his highest score, that came against Sri Lanka in Decmeber 2020.

Also Read: Former South Africa Skipper Faf du Plessis Announces Retirement from Test Cricket

Meanwhile his former captain and the current Cricket South Africa Boss Graeme Smith couldn't help but emphasise on the kind of void Du Plessis will be leaving in the current setup.

"Faf has been a prolific Test cricketer for the Proteas for a number of years now and to lose him in this format is going to leave another big gap in the team. His commitment to the team has always been undoubtable and his transparency with Cricket South Africa about his plans has always been appreciated and we respect his decision, knowing he would not have come by it easily," said Smith in an official release.

Also Read:Faf du Plessis Calls Time on Test Career: Here is How Twitter Reacted

"I would like to thank Faf on behalf of CSA for his years of service and dedication to the Proteas' Test team and we look forward to engaging further with him on how he can continue contributing to the team in a meaningful way," he added.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches