Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 179 runs to win, MIN. 43.0 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC *

111/4 (9.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Cyprus Moufflons CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Faf du Plessis Donates Bat, ODI Jersey to Raise Funds for Vulnerable Kids' Food

South Africa's star batsman Faf du Plessis has auctioned one of his bats and a pink ODI jersey to raise funds for feeding underprivileged children struggling.

PTI |July 18, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
Faf du Plessis Donates Bat, ODI Jersey to Raise Funds for Vulnerable Kids' Food

South Africa's star batsman Faf du Plessis has auctioned one of his bats and a pink ODI jersey to raise funds for feeding underprivileged children struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Du Plessis has donated the items — a new IXU bat and his pink ODI jersey which has his name and number (18) inscribed on the back — after being nominated by his former teammate AB de Villiers.

ALSO READ | Graeme Smith to Join Players in Taking the Knee in Support of BLM Movement

"As you all know the Covid – 19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on a lot of people, and we're experiencing these effects first hand in South Africa," Du Plessis posted the message on his Instagram page with pictures of both the items. "I've accepted the @allin_africa challenge after being nominated by @siya_kolisi_the_bear and @abdevilliers17. I've donated one of my almost new IXU bats and my Pink ODI shirt from the 2016 Pink ODI against England that will be auctioned on All in Africa's website.

"All of the proceeds of the auction will go towards a project I've launched with the Hillsong Africa Foundation. The goal of the project is to raise R500 000 that will be used to feed vulnerable children from local communities. Every donation will go a long way in helping these children.' It is not the first time the 36-year-old cricketer has involved himself in charity work amid the pandemic.

ALSO READ | CSA Makes Reeza Hendricks 3TC Team Captain in Support of Black Lives Matter Movement

Du Plessis and his wife Imari Visser had earlier raised funds through charity to feed 35,000 kids in South Africa, which has recently seen a surge in COVID cases. PTI SSC SSC AH

.

coronaviruscovid-19Faf du PlessisOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more