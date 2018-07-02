Faf du Plessis Feels ICC Must Get Stricter and Clearer With Ball-tampering Rules

Having himself been at the receiving end, du Plessis went on to add that there also needs to be clarity on what amounts to tampering as he feels there are too many grey areas when it comes to the issue and the rules of the international body.
"They have to (be stricter). It's happening too often. They definitely need to do that as quickly as possible. I know they met a while ago but it doesn't look like anything has changed. It's still the same rules and stuff, so they need to change that. The penalties needs to be harsher for ball tampering.
"I have probably said it too much but there are too many grey areas when it comes to the ICC and the rules. One, you want clarity and, two, you want consistency and that's definitely something that's not been part of that body of laws for a while now," he said.
"There's a lot of captains that have been speaking about it for a lot of years so, hopefully, when they do bring in all these new things there will be a lot of clarity and, most importantly, consistency for all teams."
Chandimal is likely to get a reprieve from Sri Lanka's cricket administrators after they said that further sanctions are unlikely as the Sri Lankan skipper did not intentionally tamper the ball. Sports minister Faiszer Mustapha, who is currently supervising the functioning of Sri Lanka cricket, said that ICC's sanctions were sufficient but he was 'disturbed' by the team's decision to delay play against West Indies in the St.Lucia Test.
Also Watch
-
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
First Published: July 2, 2018, 8:42 AM IST