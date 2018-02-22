Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Du Plessis Feels Virat Kohli & Boys Will be Tested in Final T20I

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 22, 2018, 11:33 AM IST
AFP Image

New Delhi: A broken finger has sidelines South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis. But the batsman has been keenly following the team’s journey in the ODI series as well as the ongoing T20I series. And after a remarkable display of batsmanship from acting skipper JP Duminy and wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen, du Plessis just cannot wait for the third T20I of the series, to be played in Cape Town on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, du Plessis wrote: “Great character shown by a young protea team.well batted @jpduminy21 and @Heini22 .enjoyed @JDala3 bowling aswell.bring on the series decider 🇿🇦🔥”




The skipper is back at the training ground as he seeks to prove his fitness ahead of the four-match home Test series against Australia, starting on March 1.

"He will start batting tomorrow and we are hopeful he will come through that and be available to captain the team for the first test against Australia,” team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a news release from Cricket South Africa on Tuesday.

JP Duminy and Heinrich Klaasen starred with the bat as South Africa defeated India by 6 wickets to level the three match series 1-1 in Centurion on Wednesday.

Rain threat continued to loom large but South Africa managed to chase down 189 with 4 balls to spare, despite losing both openers – Smuts and Hendricks – early.

Smuts departed for 2 while Hendricks departed for 26, trying to up the ante as South Africa kept one eye on the D/L score.

Klaasen joined captain Duminy in the middle and the two never looked trouble. They were aided by the conditions as constant drizzle meant bowlers had to struggle with the grip.

Klaasen took the aggressor's role in the partnership, targeting the leg side and also bringing out the reverse sweep to target Chahal. The leg-spinner ended up conceding 64 runs in his 4 overs and was wicket-less in what was a disappointing outing for him.

At one stage it seemed India would get back into the game after Klaasen and David Miller were dismissed in quick succession, but Duminy extinguished any hopes of an Indian comeback as he took on Unadkat, smashing two sixes to finish off the game.

Faf du PlessisIndia vs South AfricaJP DuminyKlaasenMS DhoniSouth Africa vs India 2018virat kohli
First Published: February 22, 2018, 11:33 AM IST

