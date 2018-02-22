Du Plessis Feels Virat Kohli & Boys Will be Tested in Final T20I

Taking to Twitter, du Plessis wrote: “Great character shown by a young protea team.well batted @jpduminy21 and @Heini22 .enjoyed @JDala3 bowling aswell.bring on the series decider 🇿🇦🔥”
Great character shown by a young protea team.well batted @jpduminy21 and @Heini22 .enjoyed @JDala3 bowling aswell.bring on the series decider 🇿🇦🔥— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) February 21, 2018
The skipper is back at the training ground as he seeks to prove his fitness ahead of the four-match home Test series against Australia, starting on March 1.
"He will start batting tomorrow and we are hopeful he will come through that and be available to captain the team for the first test against Australia,” team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a news release from Cricket South Africa on Tuesday.
JP Duminy and Heinrich Klaasen starred with the bat as South Africa defeated India by 6 wickets to level the three match series 1-1 in Centurion on Wednesday.
Rain threat continued to loom large but South Africa managed to chase down 189 with 4 balls to spare, despite losing both openers – Smuts and Hendricks – early.
Smuts departed for 2 while Hendricks departed for 26, trying to up the ante as South Africa kept one eye on the D/L score.
Klaasen joined captain Duminy in the middle and the two never looked trouble. They were aided by the conditions as constant drizzle meant bowlers had to struggle with the grip.
Klaasen took the aggressor's role in the partnership, targeting the leg side and also bringing out the reverse sweep to target Chahal. The leg-spinner ended up conceding 64 runs in his 4 overs and was wicket-less in what was a disappointing outing for him.
At one stage it seemed India would get back into the game after Klaasen and David Miller were dismissed in quick succession, but Duminy extinguished any hopes of an Indian comeback as he took on Unadkat, smashing two sixes to finish off the game.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
First Published: February 22, 2018, 11:33 AM IST