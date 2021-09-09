Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir Left Out of South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup

South Africa have omitted Faf du Plessis for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. The senior cricketer called curtains on his Test career in February, but made it very clear that he will be available for the T20 World Cup. Nonetheless, he didn’t play any white ball game in this period and his last match was against England in December. He was also dropped from Sri Lanka tour which is ongoing. Meanwhile, Imran Tahir has been dropped as well. Tahir, who retired from ODIs in 2019 but remained available for the tournament, was also not considered.

Chris Morris, who was the highest buy in this year’s IPL auction, didn’t find a place too. He had conceded that he wasn’t in touch with the authorities regarding his place in the side; he last played in 2019 World Cup.

Earlier England also declared their team.

All-rounder Ben Stokes on Thursday was not included in England’s 15-man preliminary squad for the Twenty20 World Cup as he continues to take a break from cricket to focus on his mental health, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.The ECB added that the 30-year-old, who was a key player for the side in their 50-over World Cup triumph two years ago, was unavailable for selection for the tournament that kicks off next month in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The selectors recalled fast bowler Tymal Mills for the first time since February 2017 following his impressive performances in the Vitality T20 Blast and The Hundred.“Tymal Mills deserves his inclusion and has demonstrated over the past couple of years that he has all the skills… his exceptional pace is a standout… he will add variety to our bowling unit," said England coach Chris Silverwood.

