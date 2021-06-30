Faf du Plessis is “Not being able to do much,” but is happy to enjoy his beautiful family

Faf du Plessis is making slow but steady progress after he suffered a nasty collision during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on June 12. The South African star batsman has been taking each day at a time during this period. While being away from the field, he is now able to make lasting memories with his beautiful family. Du Plessis shared a heartfelt post on Instagram where he spoke about how time away with family is helping him. He accompanied the post with a series of endearing postcards from a getaway in Cape Town, South Africa. The pictures capture moments of the Pretoria born player with his wife, Imari and their daughters, Amelie and Zoey.

The 36-year-old wrote, “Not able to do much at the moment with the concussion recovery which is frustrating, but what really helps is time away just to enjoy my beautiful family. We will definitely be back in the summer when the weather is better to enjoy all that is to offer (sic.)”

Speaking about the horrifying accident Du Plessis met with earlier this month, the former South Africa captain was playing for featured Quetta Gladiators in the 19th match of PSL at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. He was running to save a boundary when his head hit Mohammad Hasnain’s knee with a strong force. Following the incident, Du Plessis lay on the ground when medical assistance rushed to attend him. The star batsman was subsequently removed and was replaced by Saim Ayub as a concussion substitute for the remainder of the game. Here is a video of the collision:

BREAKING - Faf du Plessis has been sent to hospital for a check-up after he collided with Mohammad Hasnain while fielding in PSL game.#FafduPlessis #PSL pic.twitter.com/RnT9sCPDkz— AMAL (@i_auguzto) June 12, 2021

Post the incident, the player updated his fans about his condition and thanked everyone for their love and support. He wrote on Twitter, “Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I’m back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love.”

Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love. ❤️— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) June 13, 2021

Du Plessis’ wife Imari, was left heart-broken by the incident and penned a striking note on her Instagram stories. “This is killing me right now. Surely he should be checked in hospital?”she wrote. She later posted a lengthy note on the photo-sharing platform urging sports teams to institute a system for emergencies.

The mother-of-two wrote, “As a wife and a mom I would like to ask that we start to honor the relationship of next of kin. That was my person who just got severely injured with thousands watching. He is my whole life, but at that moment I am only a spectator. I have never felt more helpless and I know that no one is at fault here (sic.)”

