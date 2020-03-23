Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Faf Du Plessis Named Among Contracted Players by Cricket South Africa

Du Plessis has handed over the captaincy in all three formats to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Reuters |March 23, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
Faf Du Plessis Named Among Contracted Players by Cricket South Africa

Former captain Faf du Plessis has been offered a new 12-month contract by Cricket South Africa, suggesting he will extend his international career beyond October’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Du Plessis had said that he would review his international future after the tournament. But having been named as one of 16 recipients of a national contract for the 2020-21 season, he now looks set to be available for the next South African summer, which includes home tests against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Du Plessis has handed over the captaincy in all three formats to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

CSA have held back on handing out a final contract as an incentive to those who have not made the cut.

“We have decided to keep the 17th men’s contract open for the moment and players can qualify for it through performance,” CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul said in a statement on Monday.

Seamer Beuran Hendricks, who featured in the Test series against England earlier this year, is the only new recipient.

Contracted players: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

