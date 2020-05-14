Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Faf du Plessis Proposes Isolation for Players Before T20 World Cup

All cricket has been suspended in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and dark clouds are circling over the fate of the showpiece event -- scheduled to take place in October-November Down Under -- as well.

Cricketnext Staff |May 14, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
Faf du Plessis Proposes Isolation for Players Before T20 World Cup

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has proposed isolation for players in order for the T20 World Cup to go ahead risk free later this year.

All cricket has been suspended in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and dark clouds are circling over the fate of the showpiece event -- scheduled to take place in October-November Down Under -- as well.

du Plessis suggested that players travelling to Australia can go into two weeks isolation after reaching the country and then after the conclusion of the tournament should again go into two weeks isolation again before returning to their respective home nations.

"I am not sure... reading that travelling is going to be an issue for lots of countries and they are talking about December or January," Du Plessis told Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal during a Facebook live session as per Cricbuzz.

"But even if Australia is not affected like other countries, to get people from Bangladesh, South Africa or India where there is more danger, obviously it's a health risk to them," du Plessis said.

"But you can go in before the tournament (for) two weeks isolation and then play the tournament and afterwards two weeks isolation. But I don't know when South Africa will open their travel ban because we can't go there like old days on boats," he added.

The 35-year-old had stepped down as South Africa captain earlier this year and in an interview later, he had stated he is a natural leader and is enjoying his new leadership role of mentoring the youngsters with an eye on the future of the national team.

"I love captaincy, it is a part of who I am. I have captained since the age of 13. I still look at myself as a leader before a player, so I enjoy that more than anything else.

"I will always miss it, but I do think that the time has come for me to move on to a position of growing other leaders, something that I feel is lacking in our system," du Plessis had said in an interview released by Cricket South Africa.

Cricket South AfricaFaf du PlessisT20 World Cupworld after coronavirus

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more