Faf du Plessis Reveals He has Concussion With Memory Loss After Nasty Collision in PSL

Faf du Plessis revealed that he had concussion with some memory loss after suffering a nasty collision with Quetta Gladiator teammate Mohammad Hasnain in a Pakistan Super League match on Saturday, but was confident he will be fine. Du Plessis was taken to hospital after a nasty collision while fielding.

‘I Never Say Dada Made this Team’: Suresh Raina on Rahul Dravid’s Contribution to Team India

“Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I’m back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love," he wrote on Twitter.

Michael Vaughan Predicts NZ Win Over India in WTC Final, Atherton Fascinated By David vs Goliath Clash

Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I’m back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love. ❤️— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) June 13, 2021

Here’s the video of the incident.

BREAKING - Faf du Plessis has been sent to hospital for a check-up after he collided with Mohammad Hasnain while fielding in PSL game.#FafduPlessis #PSL pic.twitter.com/RnT9sCPDkz— AMAL (@i_auguzto) June 12, 2021

Du Plessis’ wife Imari wrote a heartfelt and important note after the incident, stressing on the need for an emergency management system in such scenarios.

“As a wife and a mom I would like to ask that we start to honor the relationship of next of kin. That was my person who just got severely injured with thousands watching. He is my whole life, but in that moment I am only a spectator. I finally saw the ‘news’ that Faf has been taken to the hospital. I know this is the way these things unfold, that other partners go through this and that I have so much company in waiting in agony on the sidelines," she wrote on Instagram.

“I ask you for the love of every sport, every partner, parent and child who has been where I was last night. Please institute a system for emergencies. Not just in cricket, in all sports and teams. I have never felt more helpless and I know that no one is at fault here. If so many people are genuinely concerned, imagine the hearts of all those who love dearly. I could see the trouble, I could see that something was wrong and it was written across his face, but I was just another spectator."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here