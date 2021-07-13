Faf du Plessis Shares Beautiful Now and Then Pictures with his Daughters

Chennai Super Kings’ opening batsman Faf du Plessis is enjoying the time of his life. The cricketer is spending some quality time with his family comprising his wife Imari du Plessis and two daughters. Faf has some time off from the gentleman’s game and thus he is holidaying at Dubrovnik.

Recently, the 37-year-old shared a heart-swooning post on his official Instagram handle. The post features a current picture of Faf with his younger child along with an old photo of the South Africa stalwart with his elder daughter Amélie. Both the pictures are taken in the same pose with the batsman kissing his daughters.

While the first photo is of their current holiday in Dubrovnik, the other beautiful snap was taken in 2018 when Faf was holidaying with his family in Bali. With the post, Faf posted a heart-warming caption that read, “This picture is so special to me as we took one exactly like this with Amélie in Bali 2018 when she was a baby. Family holidays are the best!”

Faf is quite active on his Instagram handle during his leisure time. The cricketer has shared a lot of heartwarming pictures with his wife Imari and two daughters on his official handle. On July 12, Monday, the CSK player posted another picture with his younger daughter. In the viral pics, both Faf and his daughter are standing on the seashore and are enjoying the view. The Pretoria-born didn’t write any cation for the photo as he just dropped a love-struck emoji.

Coming to the professional front, Faf was last seen in action during the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The opening batsman piled his trade for Quetta Gladiators. However, Faf had to leave the tournament in the middle as he was ruled out on a medical basis after suffering a concussion in a game against the Peshawar Zalmi.

