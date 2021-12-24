Faf du Plessis Wanted to Show CSA How Good He Was After T20 World Cup Snub

South Africa’s Faf du Plessis maybe 37 years old, but he continues to be a hit when it comes scoring the runs. He was the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 and went onto top score in the final as CSK beat KKR. Despite his best form, he wasn’t picked in South Africa’s ICC T20 World Cup squad. Speaking to Paddy Upton on his podcast, he revealed how he wanted to show CSA that he was still good to play international level, adding that his goal was to finish in the top three at IPL.

“I have a good batting voice and a bad batting voice. To give you a practical example of this voice, in this last IPL, I had a fantastic IPL, to the point where the goals I set for myself, which were to be in the top three [run-scorers] right from the beginning, I got along to this goal pretty well,” Faf Du Plessis told Paddy Upton on the ‘Lessons from the World’s Best’ podcast.

“I would have [listened to the negative voice] in the past, but then this positive voice goes, ‘Top three is your goal. You play your best when it’s high-pressure. You’re Mr. Dependable. When pressure is at the highest, that’s you. Ok, what do you need? 40 runs to get into the top three, well, no, I’ll make 83 runs to be number one. I want that Orange Cap.’ Also, I want to go, ‘Cricket South Africa, I just want to show you how good I am still if you have forgotten it,” he added

He accounted for a valiant 86 off 59 deliveries in the IPL 2021 final propelled the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth title, he was also the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament. In the 16 games in which he played in IPL 2021, he scored 633 runs at an average of 45.21.

