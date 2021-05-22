Fake ECB Press Release Claiming Change in India vs England 2021 Test Series Schedule Goes Viral

A recent incident on Twitter has proved that English cricket fans may not be quite gullible. The incident pertains to a report that mentioned how the Indian cricket board, the BCCI had enquired the English Cricket Board (ECB) of shifting the final Test match between England and India to “accommodate the IPL.” The request came after the Indian Premier League was suspended indefinitely this month following the surge of Covid-19 cases among players and staff in the tournament.

After the report emerged, Being Outside Cricket, a blog dedicated to the sport, posted a fake media release that bore the logo of ECB. The media release mentioned the details of the alleged “official request” from the BCCI for an amendment to the planned schedule for the 2021 Pataudi Trophy Test series. The fake press note also mentioned the agreements that took place after the “negotiations” between the two boards.

The first agreement that was included in the press note said that the ECB has agreed to host the remainder of IPL in England in September,while the Fifth Test at Old Trafford will begin on October 7 after the IPL final.

If anything, this is worse than we feared… pic.twitter.com/sFtLTGkZvE — Being Outside Cricket (@OutsideCricket) May 20, 2021

However, the English cricket fans were not convinced with this tweet and soon realised how it was not official. One of the Twitter users and cricket fans checked the official website of ECB and found that there was no such official note present there.

Has to be fake news…right? — Richard Holdridge (@Rick3816) May 21, 2021

Fuck youHad my heart in my mouth — Cricket baba (@Cricketbaba5) May 21, 2021

Nothing on ECB official page that’s fake | that’s what Miss pasha tweeted — CRICKETEER UPDATES #Gladiator🎉🎊🏏 (@786_naqi) May 21, 2021

While another user, who was looking forward to IPL, had his heartbroken after he realised that the news was fake. Some advised the Being Outside Cricket to do something more “constructive” with their time. Cricket expert Rick Eyre, also shared his reaction to the tweet and advised them to move on from fake news.

Do something more constructive with your time. — AbstractRadio (@_AbstractRadio) May 21, 2021

the world has moved on from fake news and you should too — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) May 20, 2021

Danny Frankland, a “cricket nerd” and member of Being Outside Cricket,also commented on the tweet.

Perhaps the most damning aspect of this is how many people have found it entirely believable. — Danny (@dafrankland) May 20, 2021

The five-match Test series between India and England is scheduled to get underway from August 4.

