Fake News Alert: Rajasthan Royals Name 'New Captain' Ahead Of IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals have a cult fan following on social media thanks to their out-of-the-box tweets. But it made a mistake. It started trolling none other than Yuzvendra Chahal. It all started from the day he was picked up by the franchise in the mega auctions. That’s when RR tweeted a video that made fun of Chahal and his eating habits. Replying this tweet, the spinner had said that he will ‘hack’ into the account. It seems he did.

Soon after RR’s official twitter handle was posting a series of tweets particularly focusing on one player. Yes, you guessed it right! “Meet RR new captain Yuzvendra Chahal,” said one tweet. The other posted Chahal playing a pull shot, promising that he will be sent out to open with Jos Buttler if the tweet hits 10,000 retweets. They then posted a video that said that Chahal is the reason why the moon is spinning around the Earth. Check out the tweets.

Advertisement

10000 Retweets and He will open with @josbuttler uncle pic.twitter.com/2gjr1GxdWK— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

Chaand par hai apun pic.twitter.com/ZrmBgehkSt— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

Chahal had earlier tweeted that CEO Jake Fulcrum had provided him with the password which helped him hack into the account.

hahahaha ab aayega mazaThanks for the password @JakeLushMcCrum pic.twitter.com/tajPv8T3sA — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 16, 2022

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Unveil New Jersey In Fun Video Featuring Red Bull Stuntman

Late but not the least! IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have finally unveiled their jersey for the upcoming IPL season. The social media profiles posted a fun video where the jersey was unveiled which was then worn by skipper Sanju Samson. The men in pink have kept the central color—pink in their brand new jersey which also has shades of dark blue in it. The jersey also has horizontal stripes across them with the main sponsors ‘Happilo’ in the middle. Meanwhile, the names of other sponsors like Dollar, Jio, and Red Bull are also framed in the kit. Meanwhile, the jersey was unveiled through a fun video posted by the franchise featuring Sanju Samson, skipper Yuzvendra Chahal and also RedBull stuntman Robbie Maddison, who showed off his skills and delivered the jersey.

“It was really amazing,” said Royals’ captain Sanju Samson, who signed in for the special delivery. “Robbie’s amazing stunts were something that I’ve seen for the very first time in person, having only watched previously on TV. (Would I ever try this sport?) Maybe I’ll try it out for myself also once I’ve stopped playing cricket (laughs),” Samson added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here