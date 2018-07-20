Fakhar Zaman Becomes First Pakistan Batsman and Sixth Overall to Score ODI Double Hundred

Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman put on a 304-run opening stand on a flat wicket, which is also a record for highest opening partnership in ODIs. Zaman completed his ton off 92 balls and then stepped on the accelerator, reaching the 150 mark off just 115 deliveries. He smashed 24 boundaries and five sixes in the innings.
The opener also broke Saeed Anwar's record of highest score by a Pakistani player in ODIs. Anwar had scored 194 against India in 1997.
WHAT AN INNINGS!@FakharZamanLive hits the first ODI double century for Pakistan! 💯💯— ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2018
He passes Saeed Anwar's previous record for Pakistan of 194!
Take a bow! 🙌 #ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/iQNbmAGclU
Zaman joined an elite list of players - Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill - as the only players with double-hundreds in ODIs. Sharma still remains the only player with multiple double-centuries (3).
Interestingly, two left-handers have scored double hundreds in ODIs and both against Zimbabwe.
Also Watch
-
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
First Published: July 20, 2018, 4:28 PM IST