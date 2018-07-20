Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Fakhar Zaman Becomes First Pakistan Batsman and Sixth Overall to Score ODI Double Hundred

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 20, 2018, 4:50 PM IST
Fakhar Zaman in action against Zimbabwe. (Image: PTI)

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman became the sixth international batsman and the first Pakistani player to score a double hundred, when he smashed 210 off just 156 deliveries against Zimbabwe in the fourth ODI at Bulawayo.

Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman put on a 304-run opening stand on a flat wicket, which is also a record for highest opening partnership in ODIs. Zaman completed his ton off 92 balls and then stepped on the accelerator, reaching the 150 mark off just 115 deliveries. He smashed 24 boundaries and five sixes in the innings.

The opener also broke Saeed Anwar's record of highest score by a Pakistani player in ODIs. Anwar had scored 194 against India in 1997.




Zaman joined an elite list of players - Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill - as the only players with double-hundreds in ODIs. Sharma still remains the only player with multiple double-centuries (3).

Interestingly, two left-handers have scored double hundreds in ODIs and both against Zimbabwe.

First Published: July 20, 2018, 4:28 PM IST
