Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Fakhar Zaman Continues to Break Records After ODI Double Ton Glory

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 23, 2018, 8:52 AM IST
Fakhar Zaman Continues to Break Records After ODI Double Ton Glory

Fakhar Zaman in action against Zimbabwe. (Image: PTI)

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is on a roll. Two days after becoming the first player from Pakistan to score a double century in a one-day international, Zaman reached yet another milestone as he became the quickest player to reach 1,000 runs ODIs.

Zaman broke the previous record of 21 innings held by Viv Richards, who reached the mark in his 18th innings. His opening partner Imam-ul-Haq was also in the runs once again, the pair producing their fourth century stand of the series.




They took the score to 168 in the 25th over before Zaman was caught behind for 85. While he missed out on what would have been his third hundred of the series, Zaman did also claim the records for most runs in a five-match bilateral series with 515 and most runs scored between dismissals in ODIs, having scored 455 runs since he was last dismissed in the first match of the series.

Tab2

On a morning for batsmen, Imam-ul-Haq went on to reach his third century of the series, cracking eight fours and a six before he swung across the line and was trapped lbw by left arm spinner Wellington Masakadza for 110.

Though Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali fell cheaply, the carnage continued as Babar Azam raced to a century from 72 deliveries, his second fifty haven taken just 17 balls.

It was his eighth career ODI century and included nine fours and two sixes, Azam doing the bulk of the scoring as Pakistan plundered 63 runs from the last five overs. Pakistan ended their innings at 364/4 in 50 overs.

(With Inputs from AFP)

Also Watch

england vs india 2018Fakhar ZamanIndia- Englandzaman
First Published: July 22, 2018, 5:47 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...