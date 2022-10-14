CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fakhar Zaman Included in Pakistan's T20 World Cup Squad as Replacement of a Bowler

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: October 14, 2022, 18:58 IST

Lahore

Fakhar Zaman managed just 96 runs at the Asia Cup 2022. (AP Photo)

Fakhar will be available for the warm-up matches as the team management will assess his fitness from the two games.

Pakistan have made a big chance in their T20 World Cup squad as Fakhar Zaman has been called-up in the side in place of Usman Qadir. The two swapped their places in the squad as Fakhar is now part of the 15-player squad while Usman has moved to the stand-by players’ list.

The Pakistan Cricket Board stated that the change was much needed as Qadir has not recovered from a hairline fracture on his right thumb.

“The change was necessary as Usman Qadir is yet to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb that he suffered during the 25 September T20I against England in Karachi. The leg-spinner will not be available for selection before 22 October,” the PCB said in the statement.

The left-arm batter will travel to Australia from London with Shaheen Shah Afridi as the duo will arrive in London on October 14. Pakistan will face England (17 October) and Afghanistan (19 October) in the warm-up matches ahead of T20 World Cup. Fakhar will be available for the warm-up matches as the team management will assess his fitness from the two games.

Zaman had an underwhelming Asia Cup 2022 where he only managed 96 runs from six innings, but the 32-year-old did hit an impressive half-century against Hong Kong during an early group match.

He also has 71 T20I caps to his name for Pakistan and provides the Asian side with another option to use in their middle order.

Pakistan will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.


Schedule of Pakistan’s matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022:

23 October – vs India, Melbourne

27 October – vs winner Group B, Perth

30 October – vs runner-up Group A, Perth

3 November – vs South Africa, Sydney

6 November – vs Bangladesh, Adelaide

