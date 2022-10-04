Fakhar Zaman's 'Jet Lag' Wish Evokes Hilarious Response From Birthday Boy Shadab Khan

Pakistan allrounder Shadab Khan is celebrating his 24th birthday today and his teammate Fakhar Zaman took to social media to extend his greetings but couldn’t prevent himself from poking fun at him. Zaman shared a picture of Shadab who can be seen sleeping in the backseat of his car.

Alongside the picture, Zaman wrote, ” Ummed kerta hun k jet lag utar gaya hoga.” which roughly translates to “I hope you have gotten over the jet lag”.

Happy birthday Shadab“bhaaaaaai”❤️ Ummed kerta hun k jet lag utar gaya hoga. @76shadabkhan pic.twitter.com/k6tDGmCpQh — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) October 4, 2022

Shadab was up for it as he shot back with a tweet of his own in response to Zaman’s hilarious birthday wish.

“Jee fakhar chachu koi aur tasveer nai mili,” wrote Shadab which means “Absolutely Fakhar uncle you couldn’t find any other picture.”

Jee fakhar chachu ♥️ koi aur tasveer nai mili https://t.co/XQVKtRcSdy — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022

After hosting England for a seven-match T20I series, Pakistan will now be taking part in a T20I tri-series in New Zealand that gets underway from October 7. New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be part of the series that is being played in the lead up to the T20 WC starting October 16.

While Shadab is part of Pakistan’s WC squad, Zaman failed to make the cut. The former champions will open their campaign against India on October 23.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar had recently advocated for the return of Zaman into the national T20I side, advising captain Babar Azam drop himself down the batting order.

“I think Fakhar should be back in the team. Babar Azam should go one down with Fakhar opening,” Akhtar had said in an interview.

The Babar-led side recently took part in the Asia Cup 2022 where they lost to Sri Lanka in the final. And in the seven-match T20I series that followed, they were beaten 3-2 by England who toured the country for the first time in 17 years.

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here