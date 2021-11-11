FAL vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS Barcelona 2021, November 12, 12:00 AM IST

FAL vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Falco and Catalunya Tigers: Falco will be hosting Catalunya Tigers in the 21st match of the ECS Barcelona 2021. The two teams will play against each other at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST on November 12, Friday. The match is likely to be a nail-biting thriller as both Falco and Catalunya Tigers have performed brilliantly in the competition.

Falco are having a tremendous season as they are unbeatable in the league so far. The team defeated Fateh in their first match and followed it up with another victory over Hira Sadabell. Falco will fancy continuing their unbeaten ride in the T10 competition to register a hat-trick of victories.

Catalunya Tigers are also a team to beat in the Championship. Tigers are sitting at the top of the points table with four victories to their credit from five league matches. Tigers are on a three-match winning streak and they will be hoping to make it four on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Falco and Catalunya Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

FAL vs CAT Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Falco vs Catalunya Tigers match in India

FAL vs CAT Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Falco vs Catalunya Tigers encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

FAL vs CAT Match Details

Falco will be playing against Catalunya Tigers at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST on November 12, Friday.

FAL vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Adeel Sarwar

Vice-captain: Ijaz Ahmad

Suggested Playing XI for FAL vs CAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Awais Ahmed, Zeeshan Raza

Batters: Sheraz Iqbal, Ijaz Ahmad, Shahzaib Akram

Allrounders: Waqas Meraj, Asjad Butt, Adeel Sarwar

Bowlers: Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Sheraz, Umer Mughal

FAL vs CAT Probable XIs

Falco: Zeeshan Raza(wk), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Rajput, Naeem Shah, Ijaz Ahmed, Shabaz Ahmed, Muhammad Sheraz, Adnan Ghazanfar, Adeel Arif, Sohaib Khan, Nadeem Shahzad

Catalunya Tigers: Muhammad Zeeshan, Umer Mughal, Jamshad Afzal, Awais Ahmed(wk), Asjad Butt, Sheraz Iqbal, Shahzaib Akram, Ghulam Sarwar, Taimur Mughal, Waqas Meraj, Ghulam Dastgeer

