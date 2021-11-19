FAL vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Barcelona 2021 match, November 20, 12:00 am IST

FAL vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Falco and Catalunya Tigers: The 2021 edition of the ECS Barcelona 2021 is finally nearing its end as Falco will be squaring off against Catalunya Tigers in the final. The showpiece event is scheduled to be played at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 am IST on November 20, Saturday.

Falco established itself as the best team of the ECS Barcelona during the league stage. The team hardly put any wrong foot during the T10 extravaganza as they finished at the top of the points table. Falco scripted victory in as many as six matches while losing just one game. The team is coming to this tie after winning their last three matches.

Catalunya Tigers, on the other hand, finished at second place with 12 points to their name. The Tigers won five matches while losing just one game. Their two games were abandoned due to rain. Just like Falco, the Tigers also concluded their league stage with a victory. The team defeated Punjab Warriors by 23 runs in their most recent outing.

Ahead of the match between Falco and Catalunya Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

FAL vs CAT Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Falco vs Catalunya Tigers match in India

FAL vs CAT Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Falco vs Catalunya Tigers encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

FAL vs CAT Match Details

Falco will be playing against Catalunya Tigers at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 am IST on November 20, Saturday.

FAL vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Muhammad Sheraz

Vice-Captain- Asjad Butt

Suggested Playing XI for FAL vs CAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Awais Ahmed, Zeeshan Raza

Batters: Sheraz Iqbal, Shahzaib Akram, Ijaz Ahmad

All-rounders: Asjad Butt, Waqas Meraj, Adeel Sarwar

Bowlers: Ghulam Dastgeer, Umer Mughal, Muhammad Sheraz

FAL vs CAT Probable XIs:

Falco: Naeem Shah, Zeeshan Raza(wk), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Rajput, Ijaz Ahmed, Adnan Ghazanfar, Adeel Arif, Sohaib Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Shabaz Ahmed, Muhammad Sheraz

Catalunya Tigers: Umer Mughal, Jamshad Afzal, Awais Ahmed(wk), Asjad Butt, Sheraz Iqbal, Taimur Mughal, Waqas Meraj, Ghulam Dastgeer, Shahzaib Akram, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Zeeshan

