FAL vs GRA dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS Barcelona 2021 between Falco and Gracia November 16, 09:30 PM IST

FAL vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Falco and Gracia: Falco will be going up against Gracia in the 31st match of the ECS Barcelona 2021. The two teams will play against each other at the Videres Cricket Ground at 09:30 PM IST on November 16, Tuesday.

Both Falco and Gracia are doing well in the T10 competition. Falco have won three out of their five matches while their one game was washed out due to rain. The team is currently fourth in the points table with seven points to their credit. Falco registered their first loss in the competition in their last match as they were outplayed by Punjab Warriors by seven wickets.

Gracia, on the other hand, find themselves at second place with four victories, one loss, and one abandoned game. With nine points, the team is second in the points table. Gracia are on a three-match winning streak and they will be hoping to make it three on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Falco and Gracia; here is everything you need to know:

FAL vs GRA Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Falco vs Gracia match in India

FAL vs GRA Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Falco vs Gracia encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

FAL vs GRA Match Details

Falco will be playing against Gracia at the Videres Cricket Ground at 09:30 PM IST on November 16, Tuesday.

FAL vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ijaz Ahmad

Vice-Captain- Adeel Sarwar

Suggested Playing XI for FAL vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zeeshan Raza, Kuldeep Lal

Batters: Ijaz Ahmad, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin

All-rounders: Heera Mahey, Sojun Islam, Adeel Sarwar

Bowlers: Munna Ahammed, Muhammad Sheraz, Mahmdul Islam

FAL vs GRA Probable XIs:

Falco: Zeeshan Raza(wk), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Rajput, Naeem Shah, Ijaz Ahmed, Shabaz Ahmed, Muhammad Sheraz, Adnan Ghazanfar, Adeel Arif, Sohaib Khan, Nadeem Shahzad

Gracia: Munna Ahammed, Miah Alamin, Shagar Choquedar, Mehedi Nitol, Rajib Miah, Sojun Islam, Mahbub Khan, Hosan Ahmed, Mahmdul Islam, Heera Mahey, Kuldeep Lal

