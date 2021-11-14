FAL vs MR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match, November 14, 9:30 PM IST

FAL vs MR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match between Falco and Montcada Royal: In the 27th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Barcelona 2021, Falco will square off against Montcada Royal on Sunday, November 14, at the Videres Cricket Ground. The match between Falco and Montcada Royal will not get broadcasted in India as no television channel from the country has the televising rights for the ECS T10 Barcelona series. The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm (IST) and the ardent followers of the game can track the scorecard on FanCode app and website.

Both Falco and Montcada Royal are having an average run so far in the tournament and are currently placed in the middle of the tournament.

Falco is occupying fifth place in the table with two wins from their first three games while one match was abandoned.

Montcada Royal, meanwhile, have won just one game out of their first five games. Royal’s two matches were abandoned while they were beaten in two games.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s ECS T10 Barcelona match between Falco and Montcada Royal:

FAL vs MR Telecast

The match between Falco and Montcada Royal will not be televised in India.

FAL vs MR Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Falco vs Montcada Royal encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

FAL vs MR Match Details

The match between Falco and Montcada Royal will be played at the Videres Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on November 14, Sunday.

FAL vs MR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: A Sarwar

Vice-Captain: M Sheraz

Suggested Playing XI for FAL vs MR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Z Raza

Batters: I Ahmad, M Naeem, A Majeed

All-rounders: A Sarwar, H Saleem, F Sohail

Bowlers: N Shahzad, M Sheraz, R Adell-Iqbal, A Shahzad

FAL vs MR Probable XIs

Falco Possible Playing XI: Z Raza (wk), I Ahmad, R Ullah, S Khan, A Ghazanfar, A Sarwar, S Ahmed, N Hussain Shah, N Shahzad, M Sheraz, A Arif

Montcada Royal Possible Playing XI: K Shafi (wk), M Naeem, A Majeed, S Anwar, H Saleem, I Hussain, M Umar Waqas, F Sohail, R Adell-Iqbal, M Asif-II, A Shahzad

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here