FAL vs QUD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 match, February 09, 11:30 PM IST

FAL vs QUD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 match between NFL Falcons and Qudran International:

The fourth match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 will be hosted between NFL Flacons and Qudran International. The game will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on February 09, Wednesday.

Both NFL Falcons and Qudran International are new to the competition and thus don’t have enough experience under their belt. However, the two teams have picked up a balanced squad for the Championship and the fans can look forward to a riveting cricket battle on Wednesday.

Abdul Malik, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Sami Khan, and Safeer Tariq are the players to watch out for from the NFL Falcons. Qudran International, on the other hand, have Umer Yasin, Arif Rahman, and Abdul Rahim Khan as their crucial players.

Ahead of the match between NFL Falcons and Qudran International; here is everything you need to know:

FAL vs QUD Telecast

FAL vs QUD match will not be telecasted in India.

FAL vs QUD Live Streaming

The NFL Falcons vs Qudran International game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

FAL vs QUD Match Details

The NFL Falcons vs Qudran International contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on February 09, Wednesday.

FAL vs QUD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Abdul Malik

Vice-Captain- Abdul Rahim Khan

Suggested Playing XI for FAL vs QUD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wajahat Butt

Batters: Umer Yasin, Abdul Rahim Khan, Sami Khan, Safeer Tariq

All-rounders: Abdul Malik, Arif Rahman, Abdul Hafeez Afridi

Bowlers: Asif Shadab, Naqash Basharat, Zahir Ahmed

FAL vs QUD Probable XIs:

NFL Falcons: Abdul Hafeez Afridi (c), Safeer Tariq, Wajahat Butt (wk), Bharatt Jethwa, Sami Khan, Abdul Malik, Naqash Basharat, Zahir Siddiqi, Asif Shadab, Tariq Hussain, Haseeb Afridi

Qudran International: Nadeem Kakrambath (wk), Abdul Rahim Khan, Basit Ali, Umer Yasin, Arif Rahman, Anil Kumar Sharma, Khalid Armani, Zahid Iqbal, Wasee Ur Rehman, Muhammad Rehan Shah, Zahir Ahmed (c)

