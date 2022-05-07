FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match, May 7, 05:30 PM IST

FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 match between Falcons Women and Spirit Women:

Falcons Women will be locking horns with Spirit Women in the Saturday evening match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20. The game will kick off at 05:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Falcons Women are experiencing an exceptional ride in the T20 league. They defeated Warriors Women in their opening match by eight wickets and followed it up with another victory over Barmy Army Women by eight wickets. Both the matches saw a good batting effort as Falcons chased down 177 and 152 runs respectively. The opening batter Chamari Athapaththu is the top run-getter for Falcons Women so far.

Speaking of Spirit Women, they aren’t having a good time in the competition. Spirit Women were beaten by Barmy Army Women by a massive 50 runs. The team collapsed at just 75 runs while chasing a decent total of 125 runs.

Ahead of the match between Falcons Women and Spirit Women, here is everything you need to know:

FAL-W vs SPI-W T20 Telecast

Falcons Women vs Spirit Women game will not be telecast in India

FAL-W vs SPI-W Live Streaming

The Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FAL-W vs SPI-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 05:30 PM IST on May 07, Saturday.

FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chamari Athapaththu

Vice-Captain - Suzie Bates

Suggested Playing XI for FAL-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce, Theertha Satish

Batters: Bismah Maroof, Christina Gough, Chamari Athapaththu

All-rounders: Nicola Carey, Sornnarin Tippoch, Suzie Bates

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Chaya Mughal, Jahanara Alam

FAL-W vs SPI-W Probable XIs:

Falcons Women: Christina Gough, Jahanara Alam, Suzie Bates, Chamari Athapaththu, Theertha Satish, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Sornnarin Tippoch, Marina Lamplough, Mariko Hill, Anju Gurung, Kaia Arua

Spirit Women: Bismah Maroof (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Nicola Carey, Chaya Mughal, Ayabonga Khaka, Yasmin Daswani, Fatuma Kibasu, Shizuka Miyaji, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Bryce (wicket-keeper), Nattaya Boochatham

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here