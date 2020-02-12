Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Familiar Woes Haunt India as Australia Win Women's Tri-series Final by 11 Runs

Opener Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia beat India by 11 runs to win the Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series at Melbourne on Wednesday.

Cricketnext Staff |February 12, 2020, 11:46 AM IST
Opener Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia beat India by 11 runs to win the Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series at Melbourne on Wednesday.

Set a target of 156, India were all out for 144.

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen was the star of the show with brilliant figures of 5/12 in four overs.

Opting to bat, Australia managed to post 155 for six in their stipulated 20 overs. Chasing a challenging target, Mandhana was up to the task at hand and smashed 12 boundaries in her knock at the Junction Oval.

However, Mandhana's dismissal in the 15th over, caught brilliantly by Nicola Carey in the deep mid-wicket, turned the match in Australia's favour as they put the brakes on India's scoring while at the same time taking wickets.

It was the departure of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, in the 16th over, which dashed India's hopes of a victory.

Earlier, India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad leaked 19 runs in the last over to let Australia off the hook and post a challenging total on the board.

Opener Beth Mooney top-scored for the hosts with an aggressive 71 off 54 balls, hitting nine boundaries.

Brief scores:

Australia: 155 for six in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 71 not out).

India: 144 all out in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 66, Jess Jonassen 5/12).

(With agency inputs)

