Family Concerns Behind Keemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo Refusing to Tour England

West Indies cricketers Keemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo declined to go on the tour to England because of concerns regarding the health and safety of their families.
"Keemo Paul is the sole breadwinner in his entire household and wider family. He was really concerned if something happened to him how his family would cope," Grave told ESPNCricinfo.
"He wrote a personal note to us to explain it was with a heavy heart that he had decided not to tour but that he just didn't feel comfortable going to England.
"He wrote passionately about how hard a decision it was for him and how much he loves playing for West Indies, but with consultation with his family he doesn't feel he can leave them and doesn't want to go on the tour."
Grave added that Hetmyer said that he "didn't feel comfortable from a safety point of view, leaving his home, leaving his family and heading over to England".
Bravo also pulled out due to concerns over any consequences his young family would have to face should something happen to him.
"Darren Bravo had concerns about his health and any consequences that it may have on his young family. He also mentioned he made his decision with great remorse as it was always a huge honour for him to play for West Indies.
"So, yes, perfectly valid reasons and the ones that we fully respect. We were never going to force or try to coerce and we didn't ask them to reconsider."
The West Indies squad will arrive on a charter flight from Barbados, paid for by the ECB, on Tuesday (June 9) and head to Manchester for a three-week training camp that will begin with their mandatory 14-day quarantine period in the country.
Only around 200 people will be allowed into the match 'bubble' for the duration of the Test and both teams will undergo regular tests.
England's three-Test series against West Indies will begin on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl, followed by two Tests at Old Trafford on July 16 and July 24. Both venues were selected because they are deemed to be bio-secure because of on-site hotels.
