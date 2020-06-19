India pacer Mohammed Shami has said depression is a problem that needs attention, recalling the times when he had suicidal thoughts.
Shami had recently divulged that he had contemplated killing himself due to personal problems before making a spectacular comeback to the national side. He said his family's support during the tough times helped him overcome the situation. Mental health has been in focus in recent times especially since the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
"Depression is a problem that needs attention," Shami told Hindustan Times. "It was unfortunate to see such a brilliant actor like Sushant Singh Rajput lose his life. He was a friend and I wish I could talk to him had I known about his mental condition. In my case, my family pulled me out of that low phase. They took care of me and made me realise that I needed to fight back.
ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami Had Contemplated Suicide Before Comeback
"There were times I felt suicidal but my family ensured I was never alone. Someone or the other would always be around, talking to me. Spirituality also helps you seek answers. Talking to your close ones or counseling is the best way out."
Shami put that phase behind him to make a superb comeback, improving his form and fitness. He's now among the leading pacers in Indian team, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma.
"Mental pressure definitely interferes in your physical wellbeing," he said. "At the same time, if you seek help from others and talk about it, you can get rid of such issues off the field. I was lucky to have the team’s support staff along with Virat Kohli and other players backing me. We are like a family. My team mates always insisted I vent my anger and frustration out on the field. I am happy that phase is over."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Wish I Could Talk to Sushant Had I Known His Mental Condition, My Family Pulled Me Out of Low Phase: Shami
Mohammed Shami has said depression is a problem that needs attention
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings