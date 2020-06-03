Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Family Time: Sakshi Captures Hubby Dhoni Taking Daughter Ziva on a Bike Ride

The Chennai Super Kings skipper has been spending time with his family during the lockdown period in his farmhouse in Ranchi.

Trending Desk |June 3, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
dhoni ziva sakshi doni bike

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s love for bikes is well known. The wicket-keeper batsman is famous for his wide range of vehicular possessions. But the lockdown has made it difficult for fans to catch the cricketer out on the streets.

Well not anymore as Sakshi Singh Dhoni is keeping the huge fanbase of Dhoni well fed with clips of him riding the bike in their farmhouse.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper has been spending time with his family during the lockdown period in his farmhouse in Ranchi. He also likes to take Ziva on a stroll around the perimeter of the farmhouse once in a while, as was evident from Sakshi’s Instagram updates.

❤️

In her most recent Instagram live, Sakshi was appreciating the weather and explaining why it won’t rain to Ziva when Dhoni took out one of his beloved bikes from the garage and took Ziva for a ride.

 

 

 

The nearly 11-minute-long video saw Sakshi talk about lightning, sharing the beautiful hue spread across the skies and their pet dogs running about the compound. When Ziva came running to her, Sakshi explained the clouds were going away and that it would not rain.

The 5-year-old bravely said that she was not afraid of lightning. It was just after this that the rumble of a bike was audible, revealing the cricketer a bit later. Fans were glad to have caught a glimpse of their favourite star.

The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well. The caption read: When ‘crazy lightning’ and ‘happiness’ are rolled into one!”

 

