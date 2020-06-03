Family Time: Sakshi Captures Hubby Dhoni Taking Daughter Ziva on a Bike Ride

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s love for bikes is well known. The wicket-keeper batsman is famous for his wide range of vehicular possessions. But the lockdown has made it difficult for fans to catch the cricketer out on the streets.
Well not anymore as Sakshi Singh Dhoni is keeping the huge fanbase of Dhoni well fed with clips of him riding the bike in their farmhouse.
The Chennai Super Kings skipper has been spending time with his family during the lockdown period in his farmhouse in Ranchi. He also likes to take Ziva on a stroll around the perimeter of the farmhouse once in a while, as was evident from Sakshi’s Instagram updates.
View this post on Instagram❤️A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Apr 26, 2020 at 7:46am PDT
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 2, 2020 at 7:10am PDT
The 5-year-old bravely said that she was not afraid of lightning. It was just after this that the rumble of a bike was audible, revealing the cricketer a bit later. Fans were glad to have caught a glimpse of their favourite star.
The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well. The caption read: When ‘crazy lightning’ and ‘happiness’ are rolled into one!”
When 'crazy lightning' and 'happiness' are rolled into one! 😍 #VaaMaaMinnal #ThalaDharisanam VC: @SaakshiSRawat pic.twitter.com/y1OkWBjl4o— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 2, 2020
When 'crazy lightning' and 'happiness' are rolled into one! 😍 #VaaMaaMinnal #ThalaDharisanam VC: @SaakshiSRawat pic.twitter.com/y1OkWBjl4o
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 2, 2020
