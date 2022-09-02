Fan Moment For Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani When He Met His "Dream Player" MS Dhoni | WATCH

Pakistan is all set to take on Hong Kong in a group stage encounter of the Asia Cup tonight. The winner of the encounter will advance to the Super 4 round of the tournament whereas the team on the losing side will have to pack their bags to return home.

In the do-or-die contest, Pakistan is being backed as the favourite but as unpredictable as the game of cricket, the side won’t be willing to take any chance. Pakistan may have lost their match against India but they have a lot of positives to take out of it.

Despite a low-scoring match, the Pakistani bowler did well to take the game to a nail-biting finish. While the top order may have struggled, Pakistan’s lower order batters showed that they can swing too. And Shahnawaz Dahani with his quickfire 16 off 6 deliveries stood apart and propelled his side to a decent total.

Dahani’s power hitting at the end appeared to be inspired by his “dream player” and another power hitter, MS Dhoni.

Both Dhoni and Dahani have a few things in common. Both the players rose to their respective national sides from humble backgrounds and places that were conventionally not known for producing international cricket before them. Dhoni brought Jharkhand on the international cricketing map, Dahani comes from the little-known city of Larkana in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

Dhanani calls Dhoni his inspiration and was seen fanboying when he met the former Indian skipper during the last T20 World Cup.

“Aap hain Dhoni, mein hoo Dahani,” an excited Shanwaz Dahani had introduced himself to the former Indian skipper when he first met him during a practice session at the T20 World Cup last year.

After Pakistan’s win against India in the World Cup encounter, Dahani had rushed to get a picture clicked with Dhoni, who back then was mentoring the Men In Blue. “What a night it was, Happiness of Pakistan’s Victory and excitement of meeting one of my dream player @msdhoni can’t be forgotten, ” the Pakistan fast bowler wrote while posting the photo on his Twitter timeline.

what a night it was, Happiness of Pakistan's Victory and excitement of meeting one of my dream player @msdhoni can't be forgotten.❤️🤙🤙 pic.twitter.com/CWQjm4vDKa — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) October 25, 2021

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Dahani revealed that Dhoni had shared a few tips on life and career during this short meeting. The former Indian skipper guided him on ways to deal with disappointments and staying dedicated to the game of cricket.

