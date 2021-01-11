- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
Fan Recreates Iconic 60s Song 'Mere Saamne Wali Khidki Me’ Starring MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli
In the video, singer and actor Kishore Kumar has been replaced by MS Dhoni, while Virat Kohli has replaced Sunil Dutt.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 11, 2021, 5:34 PM IST
We have enjoyed watching MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli give brilliant performances on the cricket field over the years, but watching them together performing in a Bollywood number is something special. It is as entertaining, if not more than, watching them play. The two cricketers starred in Mere Samne Wali Khidki Me song from the film Padosan. The song featured Bollywood actress and Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma as well.
This was made possible by a fan who recreated the iconic 60s song composed by Rahul Dev Burman. The guy took Deepfake to a whole other level. In the video, singer and actor Kishore Kumar has been replaced by MS Dhoni, while Virat Kohli has replaced Sunil Dutt. In place of Saira Banu is Anushka Sharma.
The fake Dhoni can be seen singing the song hiding at the back while fake Kohli lip-syncs it, in order to impress fake Anushka, who is blushing at her suitor’s moves. What stands out the most is their hairstyles, which the editor chose to keep the same as the original actors had in the movie. That is what makes the edit so funny.
Check out the video here:
The video has gone viral on social media with fans sharing it on Twitter, Instagram and other platforms.
“Dear stranger! I won’t ask how you did. But believe me it feels so real buddy, I can’t put my expressions into words,” wrote one user on YouTube. Another user suggested a few additions into the clip. “Add faces of Chahal, Pandya and Bumrah to the remaining friends. Also you can do ‘chatur naar’ with Chris Lynn as Mehmood sir,” the fan wrote.
Some fans even wanted tutorials to learn such a masterful work, while others wondered what the cricketers would think of the video if they saw it.
Deepfake, which uses technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence to manipulate images and videos, has gained a lot of popularity in recent times, with many content creators using it to make interesting content. This is a fine example of it.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking